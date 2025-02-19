This season’s flu illness worsening

“Seasonal influenza activity remains elevated and continues to increase across the country,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb.1.

One week later, on Feb. 8, the CDC reported the news was similar, “. . . this season is now classified as a high severity season overall and for all age groups (children, adults, older adults) for the first time since 2017-2018.”

While California is not one of the ten states with the highest flu rates, the California Department of Public Health advised State residents, “Influenza activity is high and increasing.”

Fortunately, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases are low.

But influenza case detections for all age groups is higher than it has been in years and the number of cases increased through Feb. 1 and only slightly decreased in the next week.

State and Federal health officials continue to urge people to get flu vaccine. While the rate of vaccinations has been about 40 % of the population since November, which is about the same as last year, influenza cases are growing.

Hospitalization rates are about equal with the 2017-18 season and the highest since 2010-2011.

“The week ending January 25, 2024, was the first time that the percent of deaths for influenza (1.7%) was higher than the percent of deaths for COVID-19. The percent of deaths for influenza has continued to increase,” according to the CDC.

In California, Deaths attributed to the flu were higher two weeks ago, and still much higher than the past five years.

Particular concern has been raised for children. During the week ending Feb. 8, there were 11 pediatric deaths nationwide and 68 since the beginning of flu season.

In California, the rate of influenza vaccinations of children from six months to 17 years is lower than any year in the past six years. In the week of the latest report (Feb 8), there are four deaths of children less than five years old reported and eleven statewide since the beginning of flu season.

Health officials continue to implore people that it is not too late to get an influenza vaccine for themselves or their children.