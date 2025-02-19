Idyllwild Art to host free Jazz Girls Day

ByDavid Jerome

Idyllwild Arts Academy will host California’s first Jazz Girls Day®  on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025. Jazz Girls Day® was developed by Dr. Colleen Clark, a drummer, composer and educator at the University of South Carolina. The program offers a free daylong clinic including masterclasses, jam sessions, and a concert, open to all female identifying improvising musicians aged 10-18 in the pursuit of jazz. 

There is no audition, and a healthy variety of experience levels are welcome. All participants can expect to learn and be challenged in a supportive and welcoming environment. Dr Clark says that participants in Jazz Girls Day® are more likely to continue their pursuits in music, particularly jazz, and that the opportunity to play and perform with an all-female band changes and develops their perspective on music.

Alex McLaughlin, the Jazz Program Director at Idyllwild Arts notes that “Dr Clark has set the goal of having a Jazz Girls Day in each state by the year 2030. Idyllwild Arts is honored to be the first site in California to host this amazing event and to help progress the future of music education. This is a wonderful opportunity to play and learn from some of the best in the business.”

Interested students can register online at https://idyllwildarts.org/event/jazz-girls-day-at-idyllwild-arts/

