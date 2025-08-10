Similar Posts
MDP has a new president and board
Mountain Disaster Preparedness, the Idyllwild area’s volunteer emergency preparedness group, has a new board and new president. Incoming President Mike Feydar said he would focus on community outreach and getting the preparedness message out. Feydar, who served as vice president under outgoing President Veronica Alt, brings previous disaster preparation board experience acquired in the South…
Pile burning in local forest resume today and tomorrow
The U.S. Forest Service intends to conduct several prescribed burning projects this week throughout the San Bernardino National Forest and in the San Jacinto Ranger District. Today, the burn will be at the Kenworthy Fire Station in Garner Valley. Tomorrow, the Forest Service plans to burn more piles near the Vista Grande Fire Station north…
Physician speaks out for single-payer healthcare: Insurers not salvation for private-sector health services
Dr. Thomas Kluzak, a retired physician from Wichita and former head of the University of Kansas Medical School’s Pathology Department, spoke Saturday at the Idyllwild Library about a single-payer health insurance system. Kluzak is passionately in favor of a single-payer system. A single-payer system is often referred to a “Medicare for All.” A single public…
Winter and spring weather delays fire season
Weather — winds, temperatures and precipitation — plays a critical role in fire behavior and predictions. The recent wet and cold winter and spring may have delayed the arrival of the traditional late-spring fire season, but fire agencies are expecting it to begin before June ends. By the end of summer it could develop into…
Neighborhood watch groups form as crime escalates
With 70 felony property crimes reported from Jan. 1 through Aug. 11 this year in Idyllwild and Pine Cove, concerned residents are rapidly convening to form Neighborhood Watch groups.
Cabazon tremor shakes the Hill
Thursday, May 8, at about 9:45 p.m., a 3.2-magnitude earthquake occurred near Cabazon, but was felt on the Hill. A smaller 2.4-magnitude tremor occurred Friday before 7 a.m. No damage has been reported.