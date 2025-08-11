Assemblymember Wallis to host Senior Scam Awareness Seminar

Press Release– In response to the rise of scams targeting older adults across California, Assemblymember Greg Wallis is partnering with the Desert Recreation District to host a Senior Scam Awareness Seminar at the Palm Desert Community Center.

In 2024 alone, roughly $700 million in combined individual losses was reported by older adults across the nation.

This free public event will bring together local experts, including representatives from law enforcement and consumer protection agencies, to share strategies for identifying scams, reporting suspicious activity, and safeguarding personal information.

The seminar will also highlight resources available to help older adults and their families respond to identity theft, Medicare fraud, and financial exploitation.

Who: Assemblymember Greg Wallis, State of California Contractors License Board, Department of Insurance, and the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation

What: Senior Scam Awareness Seminar

When: Wednesday, August 13, 2025 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Where: Palm Desert Community Center

43900 San Pablo Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260