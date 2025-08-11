Happy senior man talking on phone and using laptop outdoors.

Assemblymember Wallis to host Senior Scam Awareness Seminar

ByDavid Jerome Reading Time: 1 minute

Press Release In response to the rise of scams targeting older adults across California, Assemblymember Greg Wallis is partnering with the Desert Recreation District to host a Senior Scam Awareness Seminar at the Palm Desert Community Center.

In 2024 alone, roughly $700 million in combined individual losses was reported by older adults across the nation.

This free public event will bring together local experts, including representatives from law enforcement and consumer protection agencies, to share strategies for identifying scams, reporting suspicious activity, and safeguarding personal information.

The seminar will also highlight resources available to help older adults and their families respond to identity theft, Medicare fraud, and financial exploitation.

Who: Assemblymember Greg Wallis, State of California Contractors License Board, Department of Insurance, and the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation

What: Senior Scam Awareness Seminar

When: Wednesday, August 13, 2025 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Where: Palm Desert Community Center

43900 San Pablo Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Posts

Shingle replacement grants available

By Reading Time: 1 minute

Funds to help local homeowners replace wood shingles will soon be available. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors formally accepted an $870,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for this purpose. The Mountain Communities Fire Safe Council had submitted the application in 2009 and will manage the funds under the auspices of the county’s…

County agrees ‘closest’ will mean closest

County agrees ‘closest’ will mean closest

By Reading Time: 2 minutes

Editor’s note: The meeting in Mountain Center regarding ambulance response time was Monday evening, June 25. Below is brief report on the results. The July 5 edition of the Town Crier will include a fuller story of the discussion and issues. Martha Pearson organized a meeting to discuss ambulance response time in the Mountain Center…

Piñyon resident accused of arson

By Reading Time: 1 minute

Cal Fire investigators made two arson arrests on Wednesday, June 29. Both individuals are Riverside County residents and the arson incidents were unrelated. Traci Farley, 52, of Piñyon, was arrested for allegedly setting multiple fires in Pinyon, an unincorporated area of Riverside County. She was arrested and booked on 13 counts of arson; along with…

Idyllwild Community Center site projected to reopen in June

Idyllwild Community Center site projected to reopen in June

By Reading Time: 4 minutes

Summer concerts at new amphitheater beginning July 11 The County Service Area 36 Advisory Committee met last Thursday, April 18. The major portion of the meeting was Janice Lyle’s presentation on the status of Phase 1 construction on the Idyllwild Community Center site and Bob Lewis’ discussion of current recreation activities and expectations for spring…

Swing City II is summer concert July 21

Swing City II is summer concert July 21

ByDavid Jerome Reading Time: 4 minutes

The Idyllwild Summer Concert Series (ISCS) will really get in full swing this week with a concert by “Mr. Summer Concert,” Ken Dahleen and His Big Band Staff. Each year they bring a special program; this year’s is dedicated to “140 Years of Broadway.” The Thursday, July 14, program at the Butterfield Amphitheater starts at…

Wood burning ban issued for lower elevation communities; Red Flag warning for mountains

ByJP Crumrine Reading Time: 2 minutes

Last week, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a three-day no burning of wood alert. The announcement was for Tuesday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec.6. Its cause and purpose were because of a warning that air pollution would already be high on that day. On Saturday, Dec. 7, the National Weather Service issued…