Helping Hearts on the Hill is an all-volunteer group that has been delivering meals to local seniors and others weekly since 2020. Lori Ferro, of Ferro Restaurant, described the program to Town Crier videographer Justin Holmes this last week.

“We started during Covid. We cook food for just under 50 folks that are housebound in our community. We have delivery drivers that show up about noon, that pick up the meals and take them to their designated routes. It’s a way for them check in on some housebound seniors, and other folks that maybe have had an accident, or just had a baby, anything like that.”

Lori has been following a special Monday routine for five years now. “I show up around 9:30 and I have everything done and boxed by 11:30. What ever I feel like making, I prepare a few days ahead, get the proteins ordered. I try to rotate proteins—chicken, some kind of seafood, beef or pork—so it never gets boring. All the food comes from Ferro, we order it.”

The program is free, with recipients who are able giving $5, and a few philanthropists contributing. “We do get donations, there have been some generous folks that donate monthly, folks that are recipients of the meals, they’ll give $5, its not required but if they can afford to do so we ask them to do that. The meals I prepare cost a little more than that to prepare.”

The meals are delivered by volunteers who, driving a weekly route, get to know recipients. “We have six drivers right now, some are couples who do it together, six routes. Lake Hemet to Mountain Center to Pine Cove.”

Sarah Oates, one of the volunteer drivers, talked about that experience. “One of the people that I do is almost 101, she’s amazing. I also do some people that have just had a new baby, and a gal who was burned recently. It’s a variety of people. Some have had hospitalizations and they are recovering. Not everybody is long term… Its a wonderful experience, it helps the community and it helps us feel good about what we do for the community, and we’re very happy about it.”

Oates notes that the group has criteria for recipients. In order to focus on those with the greatest need, they look for very low income, disabilitity including dementia, age, or temporary need after an accident or hospitalization.

Eric Tracy of the Idyllwild Rotary Club wrote to the Town Crier about Frank and Lori’s work. “For the Ferro’s, every meal symbolizes a message of love and dignity. Their efforts have provided comfort and solace to many, including senior residents who shared that these lunches are a weekly reminder that they are cared for and not forgotten.” Tracy noted that the Idyllwild Rotary Club Charitable Fund had contributed $250 to the project. “Actions like theirs make all the difference,”

Caitlin Mathey coined the name “Helping Hearts on the Hill.” Mathey has since moved out of state. In a phone conversation with the Town Crier, she filled in some of the origin story of the program. “Debbie Daniels had started Idy’s Helping Hands, she was moving and folding” the nonprofit organization. She asked Mathey if she would take it on, and Mathey reached out to Sarah Oates, “the three of us joined forces.” At first meals came from the Red Kettle and Tommy’s. “I’m happy to hear that Lori and Sarah have taken the reins and it is still thriving, and a lot of the original delivery volunteers are still there.”

The group has a Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/idyllwildhelpinghearts/ To sign up, contribute or volunteer text: (951) 236-7673

To see our’ video interview with Lori Ferro and Sarah Oates, visit the Town Crier YouTube Channel, www.YouTube.com/@TownCrier-IDY