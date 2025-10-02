This Saturday, October 4, is the day for Red Cross of Riverside County’s “Sound the Alarm” free smoke alarm installation and home fire education event in Idyllwild and Pine Cove.

The event will be appointment based, so it is vital that residents interested in the program sign up via the website or phone number below.

Those who sign up will be visited by two or three Red Cross trained volunteers who will tour the home with an adult resident to test any existing smoke alarms, and recommend replacement or addition of alarms. They will not replace hardwired alarms–as these should be service by an electrician–but instead offer 10-year-battery alarms as a workaround, with resident approval. They also will not be replacing units on high ceilings. They ask that renters requesting this service gain approval from the homeowner.

The Red Cross is still actively seeking volunteers. They plan on offering volunteers training, continental breakfast, and lunch. The volunteers will be divided into teams of three, each with the role of either Educator, Installer, or Documenter.

Local volunteer James Brock told the Town Crier this weekend that they have reached over 70 signups, and are hoping to get to one hundred.

To sign up for a free alarm, visit: www.SoundTheAlarm.org/SoCal or call 714-481-5334

To volunteer, visit: www.tinyurl.com/STAIdyllwild2025