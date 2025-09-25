The rekindled Idyllwild 5K and 10K races – which were held on Saturday, August 16 –continue to benefit our mountain communities. This year’s races included more than 340 runners of all ages.

In addition to having an incredible day of community spirit, determination, and fun, the Idyllwild Race Committee has donated the $8,000 race proceeds to the non-profit Idyllwild Community Center (ICC), to be used exclusively to benefit ICC’s Youth Sports programs.

ICC’s Youth Sports programs include AYSO soccer, baseball, and basketball. Fees charged by ICC to youth sports’ participants are used to cover the every-increasing costs of facilities rental, uniforms, and insurance. Coaches and referees/umpires are all local volunteers.

This very generous $8,000 donation will be used to help off-set these costs for our local families.

The 5K, 10K, and Kids’ Fun Run were an Idyllwild tradition for many years until Covid in 2020, which cancelled the event. The Idyllwild Race Committee, which is made up of local volunteers, brought back the wonderful tradition this year, with the intention of keeping it as an annual event to support various non-profit organizations on the Hill.

This year’s race was on a new route—dubbed the “Strong Course”—as part of it went up and down Strong Drive. The new course no longer crossed Highway 243, as it had in past years.

The very successful post-race awards ceremony was held at Idyllwild Town Hall, which is owned and operated by ICC. The awards ceremony occurred in conjunction with the annual pancake breakfast fundraiser sponsored by the Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit.

This coordination of local non-profit organizations exemplifies the cooperative spirit of so many of our community groups, who often come together to benefit our mountain residents and visitors.