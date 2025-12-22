The Town Crier welcomed community members, local partners, and supporters to a Holiday Social and Member Appreciation Night that exceeded expectations and marked a strong close to a year of transition and renewal for the paper.

The evening brought together over 60 guests for a warm, festive gathering focused on community connection, local partnership, and the future of the Town Crier. Guests enjoyed food catered by Ferro, local wine by Middle Ridge Winery, and a lively atmosphere that reflected the spirit of Idyllwild and the paper’s deep roots in the community.

The evening also demonstrated meaningful support for the paper’s continued growth and sustainability. Guests actively participated in the silent auction, merchandise sales exceeded expectations, and several attendees chose to join or upgrade their memberships during the event. The strong response reflected genuine enthusiasm for the Town Crier’s evolving membership program and long-term vision.

During the evening, the Town Crier team shared updates on the future of the paper, including plans to deepen partnerships with local businesses and expand member benefits. Attendees were receptive and vocal in their support, expressing appreciation for the paper’s efforts to create more opportunities for connection through in-person gatherings. Many guests shared that events like this help strengthen the relationship between the newspaper and the community it serves.

The evening also offered a moment of reflection on a challenging year for the paper. Guests gained insight into the dedication required to keep the Town Crier operating through a period of significant transition. Publisher Michael Ferro and Editor David Jerome were both recognized for their leadership during this time, with Michael’s commitment to keeping the doors open and David’s steady editorial guidance anchoring the paper’s day-to-day operations. In recent months, renewed energy and direction have emerged through expanded community outreach led by Corey Pickett, the Town Crier’s newly hired Advertising and Community Outreach representative, bringing fresh ideas and a strengthened focus on growth and engagement.

Adding a bit of fun to the evening, the elusive Idyll-beast made a surprise appearance, delighting guests and drawing plenty of smiles. Long rumored to roam the forests surrounding Idyllwild, the beloved beast was spotted mingling with members, enjoying the local wine, and soaking up the festive energy. Word around town is that the Idyll-beast may once again be frequenting local businesses marking a lighthearted return of a familiar Idyllwild favorite. Rumor has it the Idyll-beast may be leaving more than footprints behind, with new merchandise set to appear soon in the Town Crier shop.

The Town Crier extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended, contributed, bid, purchased merchandise, and continues to support local journalism. The strong turnout and positive response made it clear that the community is ready to move forward together.

The Town Crier would also like to extend special thanks to Middle Ridge Winery for hosting such a beautiful evening, and to the paper’s valued membership partners, including Idyllwild Brewpub, Rustic Theatre, Shala Tea Co., Ferro, Red Kettle, and Mountain Pottery, whose ongoing support helps strengthen local journalism and community connection..

For more information about the Town Crier’s membership program or upcoming events, visit TownCrier.com.