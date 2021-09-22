You may think the Town Crier doesn’t need advertising since it has a Membership model. Not so. While the Membership plan has indeed kept our paper’s nose above water, advertising will always be the chief source of income when it comes to paying our bills: payroll, printing, rent, utilities, several types of insurance, Xerox and security system fees, postage, office supplies, gas and oil, and more.

Without more and regular advertising, the Town Crier risks the fate of more than 2,000 American newspapers that folded during the past 14 years — hundreds of them in California.

Since we purchased the TC more than eight years ago, we made advertising more affordable in several ways. Currently, we offer display ads in full page, half-page, quarter-, eighth- and even sixteenth-page sizes. Sign a year contract and you’ll save 10% off. (Non-profit organizations always receive a 10% discount.) And we always — always — encourage our readers to patronize Town Crier advertisers.

Our Hill restaurants are filling up — on weekends, especially — and they’re working hard to bring their staffing up to normal levels. So, now is the time to advertise their positions available to future and returning employees, and to list their business hours, menus and specials for new and returning customers.

With visitors once again filling our streets on weekends, our inns need to be advertising their accommodations, and our shops need to be advertising their wares.

Mandy Johnson, the Town Crier office manager, is an excellent display ad consultant, working directly with our designer. Reach her at [email protected] or at the Town Crier office: 951-659-2145. And please contact Mandy for Service Directory ads, Classifieds and Legal Notices, as well.

The Town Crier is an active part of our community’s recovery. We’re wishing the best for us all.