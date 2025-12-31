At the Town Crier Holiday Social, guests were invited to pause, reflect, and share their hopes for the future of our mountain community by adding a card to our “Your Wish for Idyllwild in 2026” board. Dozens of handwritten notes filled the display throughout the evening, ranging from simple wishes for peace and family well-being to dreams of thriving small businesses, community connection, and a prosperous year ahead. The board became a touching snapshot of what matters most to the people who live here. Connection, creativity, kindness, and a town that continues to support one another.

One theme appeared repeatedly across the cards: “more events like this.” Many of our guests expressed a deep appreciation for opportunities to gather in person, to reconnect with neighbors, and to strengthen the sense of community that makes Idyllwild special. The wishes on the board reflected not only hope for the future, but also a shared desire to keep building spaces where people can come together, celebrate, and support local life.

If you couldn’t add your wish to the board at the Holiday Social, we’d still love to hear your voice. We invite community members to write in and share their hopes, dreams, and intentions for Idyllwild in 2026. Whether it’s more gatherings and creative spaces, support for local businesses, environmental stewardship, or simply a deeper sense of connection and belonging. Your words help shape the story of who we are and who we’re becoming as a town. As we look ahead to 2026, these shared wishes reflect a community that cares deeply about its future and about each other.