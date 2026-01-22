Those who ventured downtown this last weekend saw quite a few visitors up and down North Circle and in local restaurants. Chris Perrault gave us some numbers form the Visitors Center and the IAHS Museum: “We had 167 visitors on Sunday at the Historical Museum and 100 visitors at the Visitor Center on Saturday. (The visitor center is always a much lower amount as only 1 -2 people come in to ask a question where at the Museum, entire families come in.”



Perrault explained that these numbers are more than double a normal weekend, and the last few weekends have been like this. She also said that her husband Steve, who has been manning the Center, says he has been meeting many first-time visitors who tell him they heard of Idyllwild on TikTok. Chris added that during the Visitors Center’s first year 5,500 people came in.

The Center, like the Museum, are run by volunteers. “We’re always looking for volunteers.” Even if you are not an expert on local geography and commerce you can help. “All you need is a love of our town and a willingness to help visitors to our hill have a great time while they’re here. We will train you to do the rest.” If you would like to help visitors find their way contact Chris at: hello@GoodMorningIdyllwild.com.