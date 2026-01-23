Locals, and friends living in the valleys to the west, noticed smoke last week from a prescribed burn. Lee Beyer, USFS Forestry Technician detailed to this district for the project, wrote in answer to an inquiry from the Town Crier that the smoke was from a “prescribed low-intensity burn of the Pine Cove Fuelbreak.”

The Pine Cove project forms a large “C” shaped fuelbreak to the west of Pine Cove. “This Fuelbreak begins on the north side of pine cove, near the west end of McGovern Road or Forest Roads 5S09 / 5S10, and continues west, south, and back east to near Overlook Road.”

This work is what is called an underburn. “Our goal is to burn between 30 and 80% of the light underbrush, pine needles, small branches, etc. With the amount of work that has been done in the Fuelbreak over the past 20+ years, with dead tree removal dating back to the early 2000’s, green tree thinning, and cut/pile/burning of brush, the current underburn is the last component to returning this Fuelbreak into a healthy, green Fuelbreak. This Fuelbreak is designed to provide firefighters with an area to slow or stop a fire coming up the mountain before it enters into the community. History has shown that most fires that threaten the Idyllwild-Pine Cove communities start west of town, and lower elevation, and rapidly come uphill.”

Beyer adds that firefighters accomplished around 30 acres on Monday, and another 30 acres Wednesday, with plans for another 30 – 50 acres Thursday. The overall project is 215 acres.

The activity was timed to take advantage of a window of opportunity. Last year there were very few days in which burns could be safely executed. “Weather conditions will not be ideal for burning with the approaching cooler, higher humidity weather Thursday through Saturday, as there is some light precipitation expected. However, our plan is to continue to burn Monday through Wednesday of the coming week (January 26 – 28). While there will be other fuels projects occurring throughout the winter months, (the Pine Cove) is our priority project for the winter. We will also continue with some pile burning in the Mountain Center/Bonita Vista area. We will also be working to improve the Strawberry Ridge Fuelbreak, which runs directly from the west end of Marion Ridge (in Pine Cove) down to the Idyllwild School of Arts.

Beyer adds “Thanks for being understanding, and realizing that the inconvenience of smoke today is much better than the higher risk of fires entering the community during peak fire season.”

Residents and Visitors are invited to follow the San Bernardino NF on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SanBernardinoNF/ where they are posting daily updates, and can also check out thier InciWeb for updates at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/.