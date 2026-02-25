Free Entry • Costume Contests • Raffles • Themed Cocktails

Great Scott! The Idyllwild Town Crier is heading back in time on Tuesday, March 4th with a special screening of Back to the Future at The Rustic Theatre.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The movie starts at 7:00 p.m. Admission is completely free with the purchase of any concession item.

The Rustic will feature a special themed cocktail menu including the “Flux Capacitor” along with movie snacks and full concessions available all evening.

In partnership with The Rustic Theatre, this is more than a movie night, it’s a full community event!

Dress up for one of three costume contests:

• Doc Brown inspired

• 1950s retro (think poodle skirts & greasers)

• 1980s throwback

A prize will be awarded for best costume in each category!

Town Crier members will be entered into a special raffle drawing, and all guests can participate in our “Future Headlines” board — write your own imaginary Town Crier headline for Idyllwild in 2050.

We’ll also be selling Town Crier merchandise including T-shirts, tote bags, glasses, and stickers. Not yet a member? Annual membership is $100 and supports local journalism year-round.

Come early, dress up, grab a themed cocktail, and help us celebrate the past, present, and future of Idyllwild in true 88-miles-per-hour style.