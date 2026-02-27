The Idyllwild Community Fund has announced that they will be accepting grant applications from March 2 to April 13. The ICF helps fund local 501(c)(3)s with projects that nurture the arts, foster educational opportunities, provide for the well-being of those in need, support community safety, and contribute to the vibrancy of our mountain communities.

Since its inception in 1995, ICF has awarded over $420,000 to over 35 local organizations. In 2025, ICF received 23 grant applications, and of those, 14 local nonprofits received a total of $35,500 in grants. Recipients include Animal Rescue Friends (ARF), Friends of the Idyllwild Library, Friends of San Jacinto Mts/Idyllwild Nature Center, Idyllwild Community Center, Idyllwild Help Center, Idyllwild Historical Society, Idyllwild Scholarship Fund, Idyllwild School PTO, Idyllwild School Booster Club (Outdoor Ed), Idyllwild School smARTS, Mountain Communities Mutual Aid, Soroptimist International of Idyllwild, Spirit Mountain Retreat Center, and War Horse Creek at Living Free Animal Sanctuary.

Awards will be announced in July.The guidelines and application can be found at idyllwildcommunityfund.org. For questions or guidance, email idycommfund@gmail.com.