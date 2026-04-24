Robert & Nona Gomez is planning a special Star Wars Bounty Hunter themed event at the Rustic Theater on Saturday May 2. “We’re really excited to be bringing this event to Idyllwild and would truly love to share it with the community. We’re producing a one-day Star Wars fan tribute at the Rustic Theatre on May 2, featuring live mural painting led by Dytch66 (Robert Gomez), fan film screenings, cosplay, and local vendor participation.”

Locals and visitors will know Robert from his work around town: the mural at Idyllwild School, the howling canines on the Laundromat, the Ravens at Idyllwild Beauty Salon, the whimsical forest dwellers on the fence near his former studio in Victoria Square, and the Star Wars mural on the side of the Rustic.

“What makes this especially meaningful to us is that it’s designed to be family-accessible—children under 13 attend free—and centered around creativity, storytelling, and community connection. Our goal is to create something immersive and memorable that both locals and visitors can enjoy together.”

Tickets for adults will be $10 online or $15 at the door. Children under 13 will be free.

For vendor info contact: nona@blankcanvasla.com or call (323) 481-8827. Visit Instagram feed: @bountyhunterfantribute