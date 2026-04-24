There’s a stretch of road in Idyllwild that has long served as connective tissue between the town’s two centers of commerce. Not quite downtown, not quite uptown—the portion of North Circle in between. For decades, it’s been a pass-through. A place you move along, not necessarily a place you stop.

But lately, something has started to shift.

New ownership has transformed Oakwood Village into what is now Forest Haven, where the Raven’s Nest—serving an all-organic menu—is set to open its doors this coming month. Black Mountain Coffee has taken root inside the historic Owl Pine structure. A little further up the road, The Collective has become a destination—an evolving cluster of small creative spaces and good food. And just beyond that, on the right, Almost Heaven is preparing to open as an artisanal bakery.

Individually, these changes might register as simple updates. Together, they suggest something else—a kind of quiet alignment, as if this previously overlooked stretch is beginning to recognize itself.

Much of this movement passes through the hands of landscape artist Kenny Gioeli, whose projects—from Forest Haven to The Collective to Almost Heaven—feel less like isolated transformations and more like a gradual rethinking of how these spaces relate to one another.

But what’s most interesting about Midtown right now isn’t any one person or business. It’s the atmosphere.

There’s a particular energy when something is still in the process of becoming. Signs appear before doors open. Interiors take shape just out of view. Conversations drift through town—“Have you seen what they’re doing over there?”—but no one has the full picture. It’s a kind of low hum, easy to miss unless you slow down enough to notice it.

There are also small indications that the town itself is beginning to respond. A new initiative—First Fridays—has started to take hold, with businesses staying open later into the evening on the first Friday of each month. It’s a simple adjustment, but it shifts the rhythm: lights stay on longer, doors remain open, and people linger a little past where they normally would.

That momentum is already beginning to surface. This Saturday, April 25th, the Town Crier will host an afternoon gathering outside their headquarters at The Collective—mimosas, live music, and an open invitation to gather in the plaza as the season begins to turn.

In a town like Idyllwild, where change tends to unfold slowly and in plain sight, these in-between moments carry their own significance. They aren’t marked by grand openings or announcements, but by a subtle sense that something is assembling beneath the surface.

Midtown, for now, remains in that liminal space. Not fully defined. Not fully realized. But undeniably coalescing into something special of its own.