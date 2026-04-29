If you’ve ever been touched by her caring hands, gazed upon one of her creations, or read her sincerest of words, you know what a special person Julie Ann Lively was. Throughout these last several years, her openness and grace have been an inspiration to all who knew her. On April 17, after a 10-year journey with cancer –– she couldn’t stand the ‘battle’ metaphor –– Julie passed away peacefully in her home, here in Idyllwild CA, surrounded by her husband Miles, and the pets she loved so dearly.

Julie was born on September 10th, 1970, in Huntington WV, where she graduated from high school and began college. She completed both her undergraduate and master’s degrees in Occupational Therapy in Kentucky, where she also met her husband Miles. She completed her education studying at both the International School of Bodywork and the Feldenkrais Institute of San Diego, CA where she honed her unique set of skills.

Julie and Miles moved to Idyllwild after buying the Idyllwild Community Acupuncture Clinic in 2012. We fell in love with the town in 2008 after Julie had been invited to perform at a Belly Dance Retreat held at the Rainbow Inn (now Harvey House.) The whole place made an immediate impression on us, as it does so many.

Julie was so many things…a dancer, a painter, a stained-glass artist…she was also an amazingly gifted healer. In her final weeks, getting back to her clients at the clinic was one of her primary motivators.

She is survived by her husband, Miles, her parents Jack and Jacqueline, her siblings, Wally and Kim, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins scattered about.

There will be a Celebration of Life held in both Idyllwild, CA and Lexington, KY this summer, time and date TBD. There is a Fundraiser being held to help the family this Thursday night, April 30, at Middle Ridge Winery beginning at 6pm.