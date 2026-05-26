Our Correspondent and news editor JP Crumrine requested interviews with the candidates who will appear on the June 2 primary ballot. Many agreed. The following candidates responded:

United States Congress district 48: Jim Desmond, Brandon Riker, Marni von Wilpert.

Riverside County Supervisor District 4: V Manuel Perez and Steve Sanchez.

State Assembly District 47: Jason Byors, Lelia Namvar, Greg Wallis.

State Assembly District 37: Jeff Gonzalez, Dr. Ida Obeso-Martinez.

State Senate District 32: Kelly Seyarto.

Here are the interviews.

United States Congress District 48: Jim Desmond, Brandon Riker, Marni von Wilpert

Jim Desmond

Proposition 50 changed the boundaries of California’s 50 congressional districts. The Hill communities are now part of District 48, which is represented by Congressman Darrell Issa. However, on the last day to file for the June Primary, Issa announced that he would not seek re-election.

Jim Desmond, a Republican, is a San Diego County Supervisor. He is a former mayor and councilmember of San Marcos. He was first elected to the San Diego County Board in 2019. Four years later, he was re-elected with 60 percent of the vote, 4 percent more than his first victory.

Desmond, 69, and his wife, Keri, have been married for 42 years and have two grown children. Born in Illinois, he joined the Navy, took flying lessons but was not a Navy pilot. After graduating from San Diego State University, he spent 33 years as a pilot for Delta Airlines.

His career in politics was essentially a series of progressive steps, he explained. The first began when his children were in school. He and Keri volunteered to help the Parent-Teacher group, then scouts, and then business. Friends and associates encouraged him to run for the San Marcos city council, which he did successfully in 2004.

Every candidate is aware of and familiar with the long list of issues, for Desmond, one of his highest priorities is lower living costs and affordability, which he defines on website as “for families and seniors struggling with inflation and rising living expenses.”

One step is lower taxes, Desmond urges. And when asked how he would address the budget deficit, which would be increased with less tax revenue, he replied, “The only way out of deficit is growing the economy. We need a business friendly environment. Without it, too many people are leaving California. If I can bring federal dollars here, that will help.”

The capital gains tax applied to selling a house is one which Desmond would like to change. This would encourage seniors to sell, with several beneficial consequences Desmond opined.

Seniors would have more cash, more homes would be on the market, with more supply, prices are lower, and that helps new purchasers, he believes.

Lower energy costs is another step to improving affordability, Desmond argued. The San Onofre nuclear generating station has been shut down since 2013. The spent fuel has been stored in the ground. Some people have urged using this “waste” to generate more energy, and he suggests that this option should be explored.

“It would be a huge plus for the economy,” Desmond averred.

The border and immigration are also issues high on his list. Providing the Border Patrol with needed tools and training should continue, he stated. Their success is apparent as death from fentanyl have begun to decline, he opined.

The process to become a citizen should be improved. “It shouldn’t take years to become a citizen,” he argued. “Everybody wants a safe border, but citizenship system needs to work.” He referred to the need for agricultural workers in California and much of the West. He offered a system to vet people to come back and forth into the country.

The solution to air pollution is an issue that Desmond argues should be re-assessed. He favors getting industry more involved in developing new technologies to remove pollution before it gets into the atmosphere.

“Take out government and get people and entrepreneurs involved,” he recommended. “For example, approve incentives for fuel re-use.”

As of March 31, the latest reporting date for federal campaign financing, Desmond had raised $1.7 million this year and already spent $700,000. At that time, he had $1.1 million in cash for the final two months of the campaign.

His contributions are high because he was originally going to run in the 49th Congressional District and had announced that intention a year ago. He switched to the 48th in March when Issa announced his retirement.

In April on his social media, President Donald Trump announced his endorsement, “Jim Desmond has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from California’s 48th Congressional District – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

“I run for congress with a great background and understanding of local government,” Desmond said in concluding the interview. “I want to continue to make the world a better place.

“I want to bring resources from D.C. to work on local problems. And the concern for wildfire is a big issue in Idyllwild,” he added. “I’ve dealt with fire situation in San Diego County and want to make sure the American Dream is still here for the next generation.”

Brandon Riker

Brandon Riker is one of nine Democrats seeking to represent California’s 48th Congressional District, which now includes all of the Hill communities.

Riker, 39 years old, is a fourth generation Californian. He graduated from Washington College in Maryland in 2009 and became interested in politics.

He has been active in Democratic politics for years. In 2007, while in college, he worked in former President Barak Obama’s campaign as a field operative. In 2008, he headed the Montana office.

After the election, he obtained his advanced degree from the London School of Economics. He entered the banking business, but the continuation of the Iraq War disturbed him and regenerated his interest in politics.

In 2016, he entered the race to become the Lt. Governor of New Hampshire, from which he eventually withdrew.

Eventually, he returned to California and started his own successful financial business in Palm Springs. But the pull of politics, “solving real problems” as he said, drew him to enter the race to challenge Congressman Ken Calvert for his Congressional seat.

However, Proposition 50 changed the boundaries of California’s 50 congressional districts. The Hill communities were no longer in Calvert’s turf. They were moved into District 48, which is represented by Congressman Darrell Issa. So Riker chose to challenge Issa, who has decided not to seek re-election. There are now eleven candidates — eight Democrats, two Republicans and one No Party Preference– seeking the nomination on the November ballot.

Riker is gay, but he stresses that this election is not about sexuality issues, but economic. He wants to create the second “New Deal.” As the only economist in Congress, he believes he has the background to guide this effort.

He wants to initiate the “largest middle class tax cut,” achieved by eliminating the FICA tax. This includes eliminating the tax on the first $50,000 of income. The federal payroll tax deducted from employee paychecks to fund Social Security and Medicare.

“Let’s get cash into the hands of working people, he urges. “this will help them recover.”

As an economist and financial businessman, he recognizes that the Federal government’s deficit – approaching $40 trillion – is hanging over every budget decision.

“The deficit is a revenue problem. Taxing wages is disproportionate compared to a higher income tax on capital gains,” he stressed. “That’s only 20 percent while the income tax can be 37 percent. Trump cut Medicare and income taxes, these are revenue issues.”

He also argues that Social Security is regressive. It stops being collected at $184,500. “It doesn’t make sense,” Riker opined. “The fund could potentially be insolvent in 2032. We need to collect more money for the Social Security Trust Fund.”

Another economic issue, which Riker wants to change, is the federal minimum wage. “That should be increased. It is $7.25 per hour and has not gone up since 2009, while the Standard and Poor Index has increased 940 percent.”

With respect to housing, Riker points to the difference between where new housing is built and where people actually work. The housing is constructed two to three hours from employment locations. Contributing to this is that 30 percent of the cost is often just permitting work.

Either an incentive for denser urban housing or moving jobs out of the cities is necessary to begin addressing this issue, he opined.

Healthcare will be improved by expanding the Affordable Care Act, not repealing it, he argued. People need more options not less.

Former Congressional District 41 and the new current 48th District have considerable overlap in area. However, in 2022 and again in 2024, Democrat Will Rollins challenged Calvert and lost both elections. In 2024, Calvert won by only 3.4 percent of the vote.

However, Riker believes there is a difference in the two districts and the new 48 benefits the Democrats. As of April 3, there were 462,675 voters registered in the District. Of the total, 51.6 lived in Riverside County. Democrats also had a 4.4 percent, or 22,000 voter, lead in registration. In 2024, Republicans had a 1 percent lead in voter registration in the 41st District. This is a shift of 5 percent toward the Democrats.

As of March 31, the latest reporting date for federal campaign financing, Riker had raised $1.9 million this year and already spent $820,000. About 44 percent of the contributions were loans from the candidate to the campaign. At that time, he had $1.1 million in cash for the final two months of the campaign.

Despite a large number of Democratic candidates and the Republican’s recent victories, Riker is optimistic. “At the end of the day, if we do our job, we’ll win,” he stated.

“I feel good about my chances. I’m the only campaign to have television ads running in both the Palm Springs and San Diego markets,” he noted.

He has held two Town Hall meetings in Idyllwild already. “It’s important and gets overlooked, that we’ve been there.”

Marni von Wilpert

Marni von Wilpert, 43 years old, is one of the nine Democrats seeking the new CD 48 seat. Although born in Denver, Colorado, she grew up in northern San Diego County and graduated from Scripps Ranch High School

Her career has been in public service ever since graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, when she joined the Peace Corps. Her tour was in Botswana, in southern Africa. After graduating from Fordham Law School, she went to the Mississippi Center for Justice, an organization that provides legal services to the state’s most marginalized. This was the beginning of her law career and helping the needy.

She has served as a law clerk, worked for the National Labor Relations Board, and the House Committee on Education and Labor, and moved to San Diego in 2017 to serve as Deputy City Attorney.

That became a step toward her current service on the San Diego City Council, She was first elected in 2020 and re-elected in 2024.

Given her public service career, the current political climate contributed to her decision to seek the Congressional seat.

“I was devastated by the chaos that Donald Trump is reeking on communities,” she replied when asked about her motivation.

As examples, she listed ICE raids and prices on everything from gas and groceries going up.

“And the war is the last straw ripping away affordable housing and life,” she added.

On her website, Von Wilpert discusses a dozen issues that she believes matter to voters throughout the District. These range from protecting affordable healthcare and social security, raising wages and lower costs, to tackling the housing crisis and stopping environmental destruction.

She is gay and recently engaged, no children yet, thus defending reproductive freedom and protecting LGBTQ+ rights are high priority issues also.

“As I have traveled around the District, from Borrego Spring to Palm Springs, I keep hearing that the cost of living is getting out of the realm of realistic,” von Wilpert stated.

One city program, which she sponsored, is Housing Opportunities for Public Educators program, HOPE. Her initiative provides housing downpayment grants to educators in her 5th Council District to purchase a home. von Wilpert funds it through a $1 million seed fund from housing developer Lennar.

“None of it is taxpayer funding,” she stressed and plans to include other public servants, such as firefighters, police and ambulance drivers, who need to live in the community.

Many solutions to the various issues would require new or additional spending. However, she is aware of the need to fix the federal deficit.

“It is absolutely out of control and worse under Donald Trump,” she began. “First, I would end the war in the Middle East and so far nothing to show for it. It’s already cost $29 billion and growing.”

“Second, I would collect taxes from the utterly wealthy. They should pay their fair share, too,” she added.

Fixing the budget would also require reigning in reckless spending. Her experience as a City Council member has helped her identify budget issues and wasteful spending. As an example, she noted that she has not voted to increase water rates. Needed funds must first come from unneeded programs or staff, she stressed.

She recognizes that this is a competitive race, especially for the Democratic candidates. In a poll last week, she was second to Jim Desmond, the leading Republican candidate. She was the first choice of 16 percent of the respondents compared to Desmond’s 27 percent. However, he is the dominant Republican of two in the race, while von Wilpert is competing against nine Democrats.

“Our poll finds that von Wilpert has more than doubled her support since our previous poll conducted in February, rising from 7% to 16%,” the poll takers wrote in the results. “Von Wilpert has not only opened up a clear lead among Democrats but has a higher growth ceiling. At the same time, Jim Desmond’s overall lead and dominance with Republicans strongly suggests the race is consolidating around one Republican and one Democrat advancing to November.”

In the former CD 41, Representative Ken Calvert defeated Democratic challenge Will Rollins in both 2022 and 2024, where he won by only 3.4 percent of the vote.

In the current CD 48, Democrats have a 4.4 percent, or 22,000 voters, lead in registration. In 2024, Republicans had a 1 percent lead in voter registration in the 41st District. This is a shift of 5 percent toward the Democrats.

“It’s a tough race. But what is most important is that the strongest Democrat comes through the Primary,” von Wilpert said. And last week, one of her opponents, Steven Clemons, withdrew from the race and endorsed von Wilpert.

As of March 31, the latest reporting date for federal campaign financing, von Wilpert had raised $1 million this year. She stated that she raised about another $200,000 to $300,000 in the past month. Her reported expenditures were nearly $500,000. At that time, she had $550,000 in cash for the final two months of the campaign, which is about half of how much Desmond and Riker had that time.

“We need to ensure that we have strongest fighter we can,” von Wilpert said in concluding the interview. “I have served in the Peace Corps, fought to lower taxes for teachers, ensured that grocery stores have cost saving coupons in the store and not just online. I have a proven track record as a fighter.”

Riverside County District 4 Supervisor: V. Manuel Perez and Steve Sanchez

V. Manuel Perez

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez is seeking his third term representing District 4. He has been Supervisor since he was appointed to fill the seat in 2017 after the death of John Benoit. Perez then won re-election to a full term in 2018. Following the 2020 census, the County redistricted the Supervisors’ districts and much of the Hill was moved into Perez’s Fourth District. He was unopposed and re-elected in 2022.

Perez (53) and his wife of 27 years live in Coachella. They have two adult sons. He has degrees from both the University of California, Riverside and Harvard University.

Among his accomplishments on the Board, Perez is extremely proud of his work to establish a County “No-kill” policy for its animal shelters. The animal euthanasia rate was high in Riverside County and we had to question that, he explained.

“We looked at funding, staffing and facility capacity as well as spay and neuter programs,” he said.

But in June 2025, the Board got unanimous support for a resolution moving Riverside County towards a “no-kill” policy for its Animal Services Department. The Board has taken other steps in this direction. For example, it has re-opened the San Jacinto Valley Animal Shelter, increased staff and the budget, acquired two spay-and-neuter buses, and importantly hired a new director of Animal Services.

“Some people thought we were wasting money. But that’s not true,” he averred. “People care about their pets. Riverside County took on that challenge and improved in less than two years.”

Human and constituent issues receive most of the attention from his staff and him.

Homelessness is critical and the number 1 issue in the County, according to Perez. Housing is the link to homelessness. Infrastructure – more housing private and nonprofit – is critical, he opined.

With the help of state and other grants, the County has seen new construction of thousands of housing units, investments totaling more than $500 million.

“It’s my number one priority for the 4th District. I’ve found $30 million for mobile home park improvements,” he said. Another $19 million is now available for the Palm Spring Navigation Center for homeless people. This will provide overnight cooling centers, a place to sleep, to eat, find clothing and seek healthcare, he added proudly.

He also supported the expansion of the Mecca Galilee Center for the disadvantaged. This facility also services children and has added 75 to 150 new beds.

Although the Hill communities were not part of his District until the 2022 election, Perez has spent much time on the Hill. His family came often. As a youth, he served as a counselor at Pathfinder Ranch.

“In the summer, I spent a lot of time in Mountain Center, Idyllwild and around Hurkey Creek,” he related. “My Dad would take us camping at Lake Hemet and we’d go fishing.”

“When it became part of my district, Awesome!” he stated. Almost immediately he arranged for Town Hall meetings to hear from the people.

Consequently, he recognizes the issues that frustrate local residents. From the importance of emergency services, to traffic issues in the summer and winter, and short-term rentals.

One important issue mentioned by several candidates in the Spring primary is traffic on Highway 74. The danger there is one for which Perez has had personal experience. Years ago, his brother, riding a motorcycle, had an accident. He was in the hospital for nearly a month. He survived and became an architect.

“But I am always concerned about 74,” Perez stressed. “I’ve talked to Cal Trans and worked with [Assembly members] Wallis and Gonzalez.”

A study is underway, but Perez wants more signage and more enforcement to reduce the racing up and down the road.

He noted that 193 violations have been issued, and 33 commercial vehicle safety inspections have been conducted. “As a result, word is getting out about travel on 74,” he said.

Before becoming a supervisor, which is a nonpartisan elected office, Perez was a Democratic member of the State Assembly. He even served as Majority leader before leaving.

Perez is a Democrat, but the 4th Supervisorial District is part of two separate Assembly Districts – 36 and 47— which are both represented by Republicans – Jeff Gonzalez of Indio and Gregg Wallis of Bermuda Dunes.

“I’m no longer in partisan politics, no longer in Sacramento. I get beat up by Democrats now. Some get really angry with me,” he said explaining the anomaly. “I have friends who are Republicans and they look out for me. I do what I can to help people!

“Deep down inside, I’m a Democrat on social issues. But on the economy and the environment, we need to strike a balance. It’s hard, but we need to find common ground,” Perez added.

He seems to have found the balance. As of April 18, he reported nearly $120,000 in campaign contributions in 2026 and had spent nearly $210,000. With prior year contributions, Perez still had nearly $250,000 in cash for the final six weeks of the campaign.

“We’re coming to the wire. I have demonstrated I’m doing good work representing the community,” Perez emphasized in anticipation of actual election. “I grew up in a dream. I’ve pushed policy to make things work for people. Everyone should have access to the American Dream, get a decent start and they go from there.”

Steve Sanchez

In October 2025, La Quinta City Councilman Steve Sanchez announced his candidacy for Riverside County’s District 4 Supervisorial seat. Sanchez is challenging incumbent Supervisor V. Manual Perez. District 4 includes Idyllwild, Pine Cove, Garner Valley and other Hill communities.

In his announcement on his Facebook page, Sanchez said, “It’s time for leadership that truly listens, acts, and delivers.”

Sanchez, 49-years-old, was born in New Jersey. After high school, he served eight years in the Marine Corps. He settled in the Coachella Valley and is a commercial real estate professional.

Sanchez has been elected three times to the La Quinta City Council. His first victory was in 2016 and he was re-elected in both 2020 and 2024. Of all the candidates, he received the most votes in all three contests.

Ever since high school, Sanchez has enjoyed and watched the political realm. He was politically active in New Jersey. After his 2016 Council victory, Sanchez said he knew he eventually seek a higher office.

While a La Quinta councilman, Sanchez has had the opportunity to serve on several regional agencies, including the Riverside County Local Agency Formation Commission, the Riverside County Airport Land Use Commission, the Southern California Association of Governments’ Regional Council and the Coachella Valley Animal Campus Commission.

This exposure to countywide issues heightened his interest in local politics.

In 2021, he initiated a campaign to seek the Republican nomination for a State Senate seat. However, redistricting changed the boundaries and he withdrew his candidacy.

Although he had planned to enter a Republican primary, the County Board of Supervisors are nonpartisan, and Sanchez acknowledges that.

“That is the same as the La Quinta Council. When it comes to political parties at the local level, fire and safety are not partisan. This is how people live,” he declared.

Sanchez says his involvement in the various countywide organizations has given him experience similar to Perez.

For example, as a member of the Airport Commission, he has been involved in several airport issues which are not just for La Qunita. He mentioned that the farmers near Thermal in east Riverside County need a control tower for the local airport. Also, he would like to see more investment in the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport. This will create jobs and bring more industry to the area, he said.

Sanchez has been active in animal shelter and protection actions for several years before the Board of Supervisors took action, he stated.

“I was advocating for ‘no-kill’ shelters years go. Why not more of them?” he asked. “Why not work with more non-profits?”

While at these organizations’ meetings, “I’m advocating for the Coachella Valley, but I’m actually bringing up issues the Supervisors should,” he asserted.

With respect to this year’s Supervisor issues, Sanchez focuses on healthcare and public safety.

He wants healthcare to be available to everyone. On his website, he observes and says, “No family in Blythe should have to drive over a hundred miles for emergency care. That’s the reality today.”

Public safety is not just more cops or firefighters. Sanchez wants to see more up-to-date equipment and improved infrastructure. These are critical in the rural neighborhoods such as Idyllwild, he posited.

The safety study for Highway 74 that Assembly members Jeff Gonzalez (R 36) and Greg Wallis (R 47) authored in legislation is an something that he initiated with Gonzalez. A bigger police presence will be very helpful, but a study is needed first, he said.

As Supervisor, he said, his approach would be to listen first, work hard, deliver results without excuses, according to his website. He added that he believes service comes before politics and people come before partisanship.

Proposition 50, which changed the boundaries of California’s congressional districts was approved last November. Sanchez opposed it and said, “It is not about being a Republican or Democrat. It circumvented the vote of the legislature [which established the State’s Redistricting Committee] in the State constitution.”

In his latest campaign financing report, as of April 18, Sanchez had received $37,100 in contributions and had $10,000 available in cash. This is considerably less than Perez’s $240,000 in cash.

His largest contribution was $1,000 and 10 more for $500.

“I’m already addressing issues affecting the Coachella Valley,” he said in conclusion. “I’m proactive. Technology will help the mountain communities. Whatever is the priority of the Supervisor, it will get attention.”

Assembly District 47: Jason Byors, Lelia Namvar, Greg Wallis

Jason Byors

California’s 47th Assembly District encompasses Idyllwild, Pine Cove and north. It also includes the desert cities and Yucaipa and Yucca Valley in San Bernardino County. Valle Vista, Beaumont, and Banning are on the western edge of the District.

Three candidates are on the June Primary ballot. Greg Wallis (R- Bermuda Dunes) is the incumbent. There are two Democratic challengers on the ballot, Jason Byors of Cathedral City and Leila Namvar of La Quinta. The two with the most votes will be on the November ballot.

Jason Byors, 55 years-old, was born in Massachusetts. After earning his B.A., with a triple minor including finance and economics, he worked briefly back East before moving to California in 1995 to work at SONY.

He developed a passion for software engineering. After a few years of corporate work, he decided to open his own software engineering consultancy. After more than 30 years on his own, including a few tough periods, he said, “My career life makes me very happy.”

Being a business owner has not made Byors oblivious to the needs and problems of working people. His father was a plumber. He and members of his family were union members. He is concerned about the decline of union members and referred to a study which shows a relationship between this decline and a mirror image increase in the wealth of the top 10 percent.

He stressed that the minimum income needs to turn around for people at lower income levels. “There is an income inequality gap,” he said. “Strengthening unions will be one of my cornerstone issues if I’m sent to Sacramento.”

In April 2025, Byors decided to challenge Republican Congressman Ken Calvert. But in the fall, prior to the approval of Proposition 50 which changed the boundaries of California’s congressional districts, he was approached by Democratic Party leaders in Southern California and encouraged to challenge Republican incumbent Wallis for the AD 47 seat. Before Prop 50 was passed, Byors had withdrawn from the Congressional race and entered the Assembly race.

Union membership is just one of the issues that Byors feels that will send him to Sacramento. His other priorities include access to healthcare, protection of human rights, and affordability.

“Our state is floundering,” he opined. He believes that Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” passed and signed last July, benefited the insurance industry at the expense of individuals and veterans. He wants to find ways to help Covered California overcome the loss of policy holders. Since the loss of federal tax credits, premiums have increased and the number of Covered California enrollees has fallen 2.7 percent.

As a gay man with a partner, Byors has been fighting for human rights for decades. He expressed sadness at how immigrants have been treated in the past year. “I will fight at the State level and do whatever we can to keep our communities safe,” he stressed.

Many of his ideas and priorities will cost money and add to State expenditures which are already stressed. However, the source of some of these demands is less federal funding.

He suggested looking at corporate property tax laws associated with Prop 13. Corporate property is only reassessed if changes ownership. Byors would consider reassessments of properties which have not been reassessed in several decades.

Another source might be repealing the provision that allows corporations with foreign income to avoid taxes on that.

“We [California] have the fourth largest workforce and they should support it,” he stated. He also thinks less spending on artificial intelligence would create some savings.

Currently, Byors trails Wallis in fund raising. He reported receiving about $96,000 in contributions and had $97,000 in cash available as of May 18. Wallis reported have nearly $525,000 in cash as of May 18.

Byors has loaned his campaign $76,000 and given $26,000 in contributions. He has received one contribution for $5,000 and three for $1,000 or more

In 2022 and 2024, Wallis defeated his Democratic opponent, Christy Holstege, in two extremely close elections. “He came off as moderate, but his voting record is different,” Byors stated. “He has only 4 percent rating from Courage California and zero with the Sierra Club.”

He also felt, after reviewing the voting data, that Holstege did not gain a significant advantage from the Palm Springs LGBTQ community. This will be one area where Byors hopes to gain more votes.

Unions and the Democratic Party organizations in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties are two other areas where he plans to gain more support than Holstege garnered. He also intends to draw on greater union support for the November Election. Also, Byors has addressed the Democratic leadership in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties to encourage more cohesive support. Their cooperation and joint efforts will be stronger this fall, he believes.

In his conclusion, Byors stressed that the State legislature needs to take a more intense and firmer involvement in AI. “They have to deal with the AI issues. With a software engineering background, I am uniquely qualified to deal with these,” he stated.

Leila Namvar

Lelia Namvar was born in Tehran, Iran in 1972. After 19 years of preparing, she finally arrived in the United States in 2002 and became a citizen in 2008.

It was a long somewhat lonely effort for her. In 1983, her parents came to the U.S. with a Green Card. But Namvar could not accompany them and had to wait. After her mother obtained citizenship, she was able to bring her daughter – Namvar here in 2002.

“I didn’t know the language or the culture and had no bank account,” she said. Excited and happy to be here, she got a job within two weeks. Overtime she had several jobs to earn money and was attending night school to learn English.

In 2005, she married. Her husband is an Emergency Room nurse and they have a 19-year-old son. Besides the language, Namvar studied to become a citizen — a goal which she achieved in 2008.

“I came to the U.S to live here,” she stated. “Despite the challenges, I live the American Dream. I reached it with a lot of obstacles.”

Among those hurdles were the common “gas vs. rent” and the need for health insurance. She had no union guarantees or protection or help in her initial jobs.

“But I looked at those challenges as opportunities,” Namvar added.

Consequently, she declared, “I know good policy changes people’s lives for the better. I’m ready to fight on behalf of people in the district.”

Once she had more stable employment working for the city of Indio, she recognized the value of unions. She became involved and active in the local union and ultimately became Chapter President of the city’s SEIU 721.

She was not an active political figure but in 2024, she attended a state form and was the only Democrat from the 47th District. She saw what could be achieved at the State level and decided to seek the Assembly seat.

After President Trump’s first term, she said it made her feel as though it took 10 years. Then in 2025, after seeing his budget cuts for services such as healthcare, education and research funds, she shared, “I was angry and scared. I transferred this anger and fears to activism. I needed to do more my community and working families.”

“Quality of life, affordable housing and more jobs,” are the principal issues she seeks to improve. Healthcare costs should not make people go bankrupt, she added.

Regarding California’s budget problems, she urges setting budget priorities that help people have a better quality of life. For more revenue, she recommended closing tax loopholes such as the billionaire’s tax.

Wallis has won the District seat in consecutive elections. In 2022, he narrowly defeated Christy Holstege and again in 2024, with a larger majority.

“There was voter fatigue in 2022 and 2024. After Proposition 50, it’s not true anymore. The District is very different,” she replied when asked how she would defeat Wallis.

Since former Vice President Kamela Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Adam Schiff have won majorities of the district in their elections, Namvar feels she can win, too.

Through April 18, Namvar contributions for 2026 have totaled $78,000 and she had $56,000 in cash for the final six weeks of the Primary compared to Wallis’s total cash of $526,000. In the final weeks of April, she collected another $26,000.

“I feel very comfortable that we’ll raise more money before the Primary,” she stated.

Greg Wallis

Greg Wallis (Republican – Rancho Mirage) represents California’s 47th Assembly District. The Hill communities included in this District are Idyllwild, Pine Cove and north. It also encompasses the desert cities and Yucaipa and Yucca Valley in San Bernardino County. Valle Vista, Beaumont, and Banning are on the western side of the District.

Wallis was first elected in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. He defeated Democrat Christy Holstege in both elections The first victory was by less than 100 votes. In 2024, the margin was 2.4 percent, or 5,500 votes.

This year, two Democrats – Jason Byors (Palm Springs) and Leila Namvar (La Quinta) – are challenging Wallis. As of April 3, the Democrats had a registration lead of 17,400 voters in the District. Together the two major parties only represent 72.2 percent of all registered voters in the district.

“It’s the nature of the district. They have a partisan advantage,” Wallis said while remaining modest in his view of the ultimate results. “I don’t take my incumbency for granted. I always run as though I’m behind. Good policies are good politics.”

Two issues about which Wallis feels strongly are education and public safety. “The 47th is incredibly diverse, like California. But Banning, Beaumont, the desert and the mountains do have things in common,” he said, and stressed schools and safety.

“I want to find a balance with modest steps. To keep people in California,” he lamented. “Too many family and friends have moved out. Policies are driving people out because of the supermajority role.”

He has also been an advocate for green energy and air and water pollution reduction. But he stressed that the solution is not one source or even known.

“There is too much focus on the winners, such as solar,” he stressed. “We need to level the playing field. We need to send market signals that it is ‘OK’ to invest in other clean technology solutions. I’m looking for real solutions that are technology neutral and trying to find that path forward.”

Wildfire smoke is another issue, in which Wallis has been involved. It contributes to air pollution and wildfires are always a threat to the Hill communities.

“Wildfire is huge conversation, but you can’t legislate it away,” he noted. “Rather we need to reduce the fuel load. Environmental protection of forested areas has gone too far. Some areas have grown into tinderboxes.”

So he argues that fuel breaks and thinning are important fire reducing tools in the wildland-urban interface. He also is a strong supporter of incentives for homeowners to reduce fuel threats near their dwellings.

“We’re not doing enough to keep the pressure on. This is a real threat to our communities,” he said and acknowledged that the solutions are not cheap.

Consequently, he is a co-author of Senate Bill 1084. This would establish state tax credits to qualified taxpayers for qualified costs relating to home hardening. “The next wildfire is not ‘If’, but ‘when and where’”, he emphasized.

Wallis is also concerned about the actions of the Department of Insurance. He believes that California’s massive insurance problem is partly attributable to the DOI making it difficult for insurance companies to operate in the state.

Consequently, many homeowners have no option but to enroll in the FAIR program, the insurer of last resort. “The financial health of FAIR is a significant risk,” Wallis stressed. ” It will be potential problem if another wildfire crisis occurs.” However, he is the vice chair of the Insurance Committee.

“We’re working with the DOI on its sustainable strategy which has the potential to stabilize the marker,” he shared. “It takes some time and we’re not likely to solve this problem overnight.”

Another Hill issue, on which Wallis has invested time, is the traffic on Highway 74, which he described as a “dangerous roadway.” He and his colleague, Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez (R AD36), introduced Assembly Bill 1145. One result is significant discussion with Cal Trans, he said. They will be conducting a safety study on its use by large and bigger trucks.

Through April 18, he had received nearly $220,000 in campaign donations. This does not include more than $25,000 he has received since that last financial report to the Secretary of State. He also has significant contributions carried over from 2025. As of mid-April, his cash reserve was more than $500,000.

As of then, his two challengers had a combined cash total of slightly more than $150,000.

“Candidly, it is a tremendous honor to represent the 47th and be able to strike a good balance and find some success given the partisan nature of the Capital,” he said in conclusion. “It a real honor to continue to represent our community.”

Senate District 32: Kelly Seyarto

Voters will have to choose a State Senator for District 32, which includes the Hill. The two candidates are Republican Senator Kelly Seyarto and his Democrat challenger Dr. Tiffanie Tate, who did not respond to requests for an interview.

Kelly Seyarto lives in Murietta with his wife, Denise. Besides helping Denise raise three daughters, he was a firefighter for 35 of his 62 years. In 2015, he retired as a Battalion Chief for Los Angeles County Fire Department.

During his firefighting career, he also served as a Murietta council member and mayor. In 2020, he was elected to the California Assembly to represent the 67th District, which stretches from the Temescal Valley east to south of Hemet, but not Hill communities.

In 2022, he chose to run for election in the newly drawn Senate District 32 seat. The 32nd Senate District essentially goes southeast from Norco and Lake Mathews, includes Temecula and Murietta, east to embrace Idyllwild, Garner Valley, the mountain communities, including Anza, and then south and east into San Diego County to include Borrego Springs and Julian.

California law limits an individual’s opportunity to serve in either the Assembly or State Senate to 12 years. Consequently, Seyarto accepts that he will not have the opportunity for three Senate terms, “We knew going into [the race] it was potentially two terms.” So if he wins this year, he will not be able to seek a third Senate term.

Although the Senate is dominated by Democrats, Seyarto is the Vice Chair of several important committees, including the Appropriations, Senate Emergency and Public Safety. This gives him an opportunity to work with the Committee chairs and have some influence on prospective legislation.

While the California Legislature does not pass many Republican bills, Seyarto has had success and places priority on Hill issues. Two months ago, a group of Republicans, including Seyarto, proposed a package of six bills, which focus on reducing wildfire threats and the cost of recovery.

Seyarto authored Senate Bill 904, which establishes a consistent statewide framework to support rebuilding efforts following a governor-declared state of emergency related to wildfire.

“It is geared toward CEQA exemptions,” he said explaining the Bill. “Some areas get them quickly and some not at all. So, for example, Idyllwild is entitled to the same relief as any other area in the State. 904 would also speed up the process to streamline recovery.”

He urges residents to harden their homes. One way the legislature can encourage that is through tax credits.

Another bill which Seyarto has authored is SB 1029. When the State Department of Moter Vehicles repossesses a vehicle because the owner has accumulated a significant amount of fines owed to the State, DMV can sell the car to recover these fines. This bill would require the DMV to refund any balance left after paying the fines to the owner. Currently, DMV keeps the balance.

“People in that situation, need the money. It’s hard enough to lose the car,” Seyarto stressed.

Recently, Senator Sabrina Cervantes, whose District 31 extends from San Jacinto to Corona in Riverside County, authored SB 1379, which would require the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to separate the offices of sheriff and coroner by July 1, 2027. In the Committee hearing, Seyarto opposed the bill. “The County did a study and found no reason to take this action,” he stated.

The issue that Seyarto hears most often in the District is “affordability,” which is an issue many candidates have been stressing. “There are different conditions throughout the state, but especially in our region it raises people’s ire. The cost of living is a huge issue and costs are rising for everything,” he emphasized.

“Healthcare is feeling the impact, it’s less accessible,” he added. “About 40 percent of the state is on Medi-Cal and it doesn’t reimburse hospitals.”

In his committee work, he tries to pay attention to State spending, but it is difficult to control this in every bill, he added.

As of the middle of April, Seyarto had slightly more than $525,000 in cash for his 2026 campaign. Much of that was raised in 2025. At that time, he had spent only $55,000 seeking reelection.

His opponent, Dr. Tiffanie Tate, had raised $50,000, spent $30,000, and had $22,000 cash remaining. Since then, she has received a $5,900 contribution from one of the labor unions.

“I don’t take this race for granted. I’m focused on helping my constituents as long as I am here,” he concluded. “I have a big advantage with the whole district but I don’t take the election for granted.”

“I just appreciate the support when I visit folks in Idyllwild or Borrego. People are very receptive. They trust that I’m listening and trying to help,” he concluded. “I look forward to serving another term.”