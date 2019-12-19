Our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jean Ruth Spehar, left us peacefully on Dec. 8 at 8:55 a.m. Jean was born in Lake Linden, Michigan on March 14, 1926 to Michael and Albina Laverdiere. She met my father, Joseph Spehar, and they married, eventually moving to Van Nuys, California where they lived for over 60 years. They were also part-time residents of Idyllwild for the past 25 years.

She helped start and attended St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church in Van Nuys until very recently when she was no longer mobile. Her faith stayed very strong.

She stayed at home to raise her five children while my father worked. Jean was constantly working ‑‑ doing laundry, ironing for people, babysitting, cake decorating and many other jobs. It didn’t matter if it was 10 o’clock in the evening, she would always offer to make you something to eat and wait on you.

She later pursued her passion of oil painting and also taught. As a phenomenal role model and always there no matter what, she had a very close relationship with all of her children and grandchildren as they grew.

She was on her deathbed and she knew it, but she only thought about others. In the last days before her passing, she was still asking my sister to make sure all those Christmas presents are wrapped because she didn’t want anybody to go without. That is truly who she was.

I’ve never seen anyone more prepared and more accepting of her new life. She was truly at peace and passed away in the presence of her family in her own home, in her own bed, like she wanted. I thank God that we had her as our mother.

She is survived by daughters Susan Yetter of Grants Pass Oregon; Karen Carrillo of Santa Paula, California; and sons Larry Spehar of Santa Clarita, California; and Mark Spehar of Idyllwild. She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Michael; and her husband, Joseph.

Cards may be sent to: Spehar Family, PO Box 1741, Idyllwild, CA 92549.