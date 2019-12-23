The coat exchange is available daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Black Mountain Coffee Roasters, 54425 N. Circle Dr., Ste. 7. Photo by Jenny Kirchner

With winter in full swing, warm clothing is an obvious necessity. The owners of Black Mountain Coffee Roasters, Katie and Chris Bayer, started a coat exchange in front of the shop in the Oakwood Village.

The Bayers collaborated with Idyllwild resident Diana Kurr to help bring the coat exchange idea to reality. The concept is a simple one: if you need a coat, you can come by and take one. The coats are free. If you’d like to donate a coat, you may bring one and put it on the rack.

“Diana brought up the idea a few weeks ago and asked if I thought we could do this at our shop,” Chris said. “I couldn’t think of any reason why we couldn’t make it happen, so we did it. Someone donated the rack and people started bringing coats to donate.”

Katie had already started bringing coats to their shop just in case any customers were in need of something warmer while they were visiting. So when Kurr brought the idea up to the Bayers, it was already in the works and came together very quickly.

“There’s some really nice coats and sweaters available that people have donated,” said Katie. “And you don’t need to bring a coat to take one either.”

There are coats, jackets and sweaters for men, women and children. If you or your loved ones are in need of a coat, swing by and grab one or come by and donate if you have some you’d like to pass along.

The coat exchange is available daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Black Mountain Coffee Roasters, 54425 N. Circle Dr., Suite 7.