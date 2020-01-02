The Idyllwild Area Historical Society (IAHS) Museum, 54470 N. Circle Dr., is now open.

Photo by Melissa Diaz Hernandez

The Idyllwild Area Historical Society (IAHS) Museum is now open. It had to close for a period of time due to a tree branch that fell and went through the roof like a spear as a result of the Thanksgiving storms.

The museum will be open New Year’s Eve day and New Year’s Day from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. before it returns to its regular Friday to Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. schedule.

When docent Nancy Borchers walked in to open the building for visitors on Friday, Dec. 6, she found that the tree branch had speared the roof of the building.

The roof of the museum had to be repaired after a branch speared it. Manuel Guzman removed the branch from the roof. Photo by Melissa Diaz Hernandez

“Due to the recent heavy snow and rainstorms, a long top section of an adjacent pine tree broke off and speared the museum roof,” IAHS Vice President Marlene Pierce wrote in an email to the Town Crier after the incident occurred.

Within a very short period of time, Manuel Guzman, who removed the branch from the roof, Richard Levitski, Larry Robinson, and Tom and Marlene Pierce were there to help. George Groty got a tarp that was placed over the opening until the contractor can repair the roof.

The IAHS Museum remained closed until the repairs were complete.