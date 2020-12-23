According to the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS) website, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of 55 reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak and one death reported. Twenty-seven of the 55 people have recovered.

Gov. Gavin Newsom put the Southern California region on a Stay-at-Home order a couple of weeks ago that will stay in effect for at least three weeks. The order, which includes Riverside County, was triggered because of available Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity in the region.

Riverside County has 0% ICU bed availability and 0% in the region, according to the county’s website. The newspaper asked the county last week how many regular hospital beds were being converted to ICU beds in the county and about the capacity of the county/state facilities that were set up outside the regular system. The newspaper did not hear back by press time.

Congress passed another stimulus package. Included in the package is a $600 stimulus check, including each dependent child, to those single adults making up to $75,000 per year. Those who are married will receive $1,200 if the combined income does not exceed $150,000. The amount reduces as income increases. If you earn over $87,000 (single) or $174,000 (married couple), then you will not receive a stimulus check. Also included is an additional $300 per week in unemployment aid and $284 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses. The eviction moratorium is extended to the end of January 2021 and $25 billion in rental relief is included in the package.

All the following were ordered to close in the governor’s new Stay-at-Home order: indoor and outdoor playgrounds; indoor recreational facilities; hair salons and barbershops; personal care services; museums, zoos, and aquariums; movie theaters; wineries; bars, breweries and distilleries; family entertainment centers; cardrooms and satellite wagering, limited services; live audience sports and amusement parks. The following sectors can operate with additional modifications, 100% mask wearing and social distancing: outdoor recreational facilities, retail, shopping centers, hotels/lodging, restaurants (takeout only), offices, places of worship and entertainment production including professional sports.

Outdoor playgrounds were able to reopen after the state received pushback from the closure.

Visit https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/, for more information on the order.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said that his department would not be enforcing the order.

As of press time on Dec. 21, Riverside County has 150,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,753 deaths related to COVID-19 and 72,008 people have recovered. One thousand two hundred and thirty-nine individuals are being hospitalized, and of those, 229 are in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate is 18.5%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 is 92.2. As of press time on Dec. 15, Riverside County had 119,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,586 deaths related to COVID-19 and 70,814 people had recovered. Nine hundred-thirty individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 184 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 14.8%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 47.8. As of press time on Dec. 8, Riverside County had 92,272 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,488 deaths related to COVID-19 and 68,939 people had recovered. Seven hundred individuals were being hospitalized, and of those, 146 were in the ICU. The county’s positivity rate was 7.7%. The current adjusted case rate per 100,000 was 21.2. To date, 1,474,206 total tests have been given for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS.