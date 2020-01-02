By Team Rubicon

Contributed

Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization, will commence a wildfire mitigation operation to support residents of Idyllwild due to the area being ranked in the top five most at-risk communities for wildfire destruction in the country. The operation began Friday, Dec. 27 and is expected to last 11 days.

In coordination with the Mountain Communities Fire Safe Council (MCFSC) and the Idyllwild Fire Protection District, approximately 40 Team Rubicon volunteers will provide tree and limb cutting, ground and ladder fuel removal as well as ground clearing services. The work will take place at Idyllwild’s Camp Emerson.

“Helping to reduce the fire danger in Idyllwild is right in line with what Team Rubicon is all about,” said Vic Rodriguez, Team Rubicon’s incident commander for the operation. “Although we are well known for our disaster response support, Team Rubicon volunteers also really want to step up to help prevent disasters from happening in their communities.”

Team Rubicon boasts a 100,000-strong, highly skilled veteran volunteer force that helps communities stabilize and recover after a devastating natural disaster. Since its inception following the 2010 Haiti earthquake, Team Rubicon has responded to over 400 disasters, including hurricanes Harvey, Florence, and Michael. Team Rubicon also assists with local and regional service projects from post-fire responses to sandbagging.

Through a strong communications infrastructure supported by our cutting-edge technological solutions, Team Rubicon volunteers efficiently and effectively respond to natural disasters. By giving military veteran volunteers the opportunity to continue their service through disaster response, Team Rubicon helps give them a renewed sense of purpose, community and identity.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization that serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experiences to help people prepare, respond and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Programs and services are made possible by the support of individual donors, corporate partners and the dedication of volunteers across the country. To join or support Team Rubicon’s mission, visit www.teamrubiconusa.org.