Jason Bogan put on a free pottery wheel demonstration at Mountain Pottery Saturday morning. About 10 people attended and got into the ceramics fun. Photo by Jenny Kirchner This week's Story Time at the Idyllwild Library was "Frozen" themed. Kids watched the movie "Frozen" while enjoying snacks. The kids had plenty of crafts to make related to"Frozen." Tyler Boynton, 8, was the first to pin-the-nose on Olaf, the snowman from "Frozen." Photo by Jenny Kirchner Above and below: This week's Story Time at the Idyllwild Library was "Frozen" themed. Kids watched the movie "Frozen" while enjoying snacks. The kids had plenty of crafts related to the movie "Frozen" to make. Photos by Jenny Kirchner Many came out to look for treasures and pick up some produce at the weekly Farmers Market Sunday at Town Hall. Photos by Jenny Kirchner The Len-Tones performed their jazz influences and ballads at Café Aroma Saturday night. Photo by Jenny Kirchner Jason Lohrke and his fun Neil Diamond tribute was a hit at Middle Ridge Winery Tasting Gallery Saturday afternoon. Lohrke (above and at right) sang and interacted with the guests throughout his sets. Photos by Jenny Kirchner From left, Sandii Castleberry and Lenny Hansell played some tunes at Café Aroma Friday night. Despite the chilly weather, many came out to enjoy their talents. Photo by Jenny Kirchner On Friday night, a James Taylor and Carole King tribute was performed at Middle Ridge Winery Tasting Gallery. The duo of Laree and Bryan Goodhead took the audience through a musical journey. Photo by Jenny Kirchner Idyllwild Nature Center Ranger Steve Perez found a snowman taller than him! Perez, who is 6 feet tall, estimates the snowman is about 9 feet tall. Photo by Stephen Sutton