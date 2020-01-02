This cartoon accompanied the article.

Editor’s Note: This front page story was published on Jan. 11, 1947, the sixth edition of the Town Crier to ever be printed.

With the Community Building becoming a reality, the Entertainment Committee of the Chamber is lining up a schedule of parties and dances for around the calendar. These parties, put on for the benefit of the Community Building Fund, are always eagerly anticipated and everyone turns out to enjoy the fine talents of the hillfolk.

Norma Sandborn, Chairman of the Entertainment Committee, reports that a dance will be featured each month besides the special entertainments. Inez Wilson is Chairman of the Dance Committee.

With Eva Richie and Virginia Poates as co-chairmen, the first party of the season is planned for Friday, January 31st at Fern Valley Lodge. Mysterious posters have begun to appear around the Village, offering absolutely no clue as to what may be expected at this party but testifying to its originality. If last year’s entertainment programs set the precedent for what is in store this year, we may be assured of many evenings of topnotch entertainment.