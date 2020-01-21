The San Bernardino National Forest (SBNF) will continue with pile burning throughout the week of Jan. 20.

“Crews will evaluate the safest and most productive sites each morning to determine that day’s location(s),” according to the agency’s press release. “Burning may occur in multiple areas simultaneously.

“Fire crews in all districts will take advantage of weather conditions safe for prescribed fire to burn slash piles made from vegetation thinned from the National Forest.”

The prescribed burning will take place at the following two stations:

• Alandale Fire Station, north of Idyllwild (4 acres/4 piles)

• Keenwild Fire Station, south of Idyllwild (21 acres/21 piles)

For updates on the progress, follow SBNF on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SanBernardinoNF.