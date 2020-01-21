Cal Fire was pile burning last week near Marian View Drive. Photo by Jenny Kirchner

By Cal Fire

Contributed

Monday, Jan. 20 through Friday, Jan. 24 Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department will be conducting pile burning operations between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The location of the burning will be just north of the Idyllwild Arts Academy campus, between Red Hill Road and Highway 243. The scheduled dates are dictated by favorable weather conditions.

Smoke may be visible from nearby communities but will disperse quickly and is not expected to be a health hazard.

Last week, Cal Fire was pile burning near Marian View Drive.

Photo by Jenny Kirchner

The prescribed burn will consist of woody debris piles constructed as part of an ongoing Hazardous Fuel Reduction project known as the Red Hill Vegetation Management Project (VMP).

The project goal is to improve fire suppression effectiveness, reduce the intensity and duration of wildfire, reduce the rate of fire spread and allow for safe evacuation of the public in case of fire. These goals are executed by reducing hazardous fuel loads by thinning, cutting, pruning and piling of woody material for burning.

The burning operation will only occur on permissive burn days as determined by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.