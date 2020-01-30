Carolyn Sherwood will be giving a talk at Idyllwild Library from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 about her trip to southeast Asia last summer. Her focus will be on a multiethnic humanitarian service movement called the Free Burma Rangers (FBR). The movement originated in Burma but now has a presence in Kurdistan, Iraq and Sudan.

According to the FBR website, the mission is to bring help, hope and love to people of all faiths and ethnicities in the conflict areas, to shine a light on the actions of oppressors, to stand with the oppressed and support leaders and organizations committed to liberty, justice and service.

“Since then [trip last summer] we have been emailing back and forth,” said Sherwood. “I hope to volunteer with them this summer. I heard about them from a friend who knew that I was going over there and I just got more and more impressed with their ethics and courage.” Sherwood met the FBR when she visited Chiang Mai, Thailand last August.

It should be an informative event. Children are welcome to attend. The Idyllwild Library is located at 54401 Village Center Dr. To find out more about FBR, visit freeburmarangers.org.