Heavenly Whiskers

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” the senior cats boasted their positive qualities.

Sparky: Wow. It was very quiet this last weekend.

Bear: Surprising, considering it was a holiday weekend.

Sparky: I was all groomed and ready to meet my forever family.

Bear: Sorry, Sparky. Sometimes we are so slow here on a weekend that it’s difficult for me to stay awake.

Sparky: The human volunteers did a lot of cleaning.

Sadie: And I heard them talking about ARF’s Pets of the Year contest.

Whiskers: They discussed the amazing prizes the winners will receive.

Sadie: Hey, Sparky! You are so darned friendly and so handsome, maybe someone will adopt you in time for you to enter. You might win!

Pepper: What about me?

Sadie: Well, you are beautiful Pepper, but you must have a forever family up here on the mountain.

Whiskers: Or at least part-time up here.

Zeus: I keep thinking that some human must want a pure white cat like me. And he could also adopt my best buddy Bear.

Bear: Wouldn’t it be great to be adopted together, Zeus? Black and white cats together, just like a keyboard.

Zeus: I’ve heard that we can be adopted as two for one.

Sparky: Wow! That’s a really good deal. Double the love and double the fun, all in a two for one!

Whiskers: You’re a poet!

Sparky: And I didn’t know it!

Bear: There is so much talent in this cattery.

Sparky: And there is a lot of love, too.

Zeus: Now we just need someone to share it with.

Pepper: Roses are red, dead ones are black. A cat fills the void of the love you might lack.

Whiskers: Oh my. Two poets in the cattery?

Sparky: One better than the other.

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of Our Nine Lives” each week. Please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays, or by appointment Monday-Friday by calling 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Carole Herman & Sandi Mathers.