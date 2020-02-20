70 years ago - 1950
Final widening of Circle Drive was being completed to permit two-way traffic in the winter.
65 years ago - 1955
Teenage bowling was started at Idyll Hof in the village for youth ages 12 to 15.
60 years ago - 1960
The Idyllwild School PTA dedicated the school’s new all-purpose room.
55 years ago - 1965
Some home prices listed in the Town Crier’s classifieds: A two-bedroom furnished cabin for $12,500; a two-bedroom with garage, horse corral and large, wooded lot for $13,500; and a four-bedroom with large lot for $28,000.
50 years ago - 1970
The County Board of Supervisors gave approval for a proposed 3,700-lot tract in Garner Valley.
45 years ago - 1975
Edna Price, the community’s beloved nurse and author of “Burro Bill and Me,” died from injuries received in an traffic collision.
40 years ago - 1980
Due to heavy rains, the water level at Lake Hemet was believed to have been the highest ever experienced since the dam was built in 1895. Campground personnel successfully hauled 16 threatened trailers out of the rising waters.
34 years ago - 1985
More than 700 people attended each day of the two-day Ethiopian Festival held at Idyllwild School. The event raised more than $4,000 for Operation California’s airlift of famine relief supplies to Ethiopia.
30 years ago - 1990
Blizzard conditions made it impossible to fish, but the Lake Hemet campground became a haven for stranded motorists. About 40% of the spaces were occupied by travelers waiting out the storm, according to Cheri Dunkin, gatekeeper.
25 years ago - 1995
More than 300 chicken dinners were prepared and served by employees of Jan’s Red Kettle and Idyllwild School seventh-grade students. The event raised $1,800 for end-of-the-year trips to Astrocamp and Catalina Island.
20 years ago - 2000
Idyllwild Charter High School, which had been threatened with extinction, got a new lease on life when the Pine Cove Water District board unanimously approved a new excess liability insurance policy.
15 years ago - 2005
A group of teens from Idyllwild Bible Church fasted and did volunteer work at the Idyllwild HELP Center during the 30-Hour Famine, part of an international hunger-fighting program by World Vision.
10 years ago - 2010
Recreation Director Bob Lewis’ proposed recreation budget for fiscal 2010/11 cut $46,460 from the previous year’s budget of $237,220. The 20% trimming was consistent with county direction to keep budgets in line with previous years.
5 years ago - 2015
Former Idyllwild Fire Capt. James Reyes filed a wrongful terminaton of employment suit in the Riverside County Superior Court against the Idyllwild Fire Protection District.
1 year ago - 2019
The mountain communities began the long road of recovery from the flooding, rock slides and road destructions that occured on Valentine’s Day.