Rep. Raul Ruiz, M.D., CA-36, has received the prestigious Dr. Nathan Davis Award for Outstanding Government Service from the American Medical Association (AMA).

Citing a demonstration for outstanding leadership and high personal integrity, the AMA bestows this prestigious award to “public servants in national, state, and local government who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to improving public health.” Only one member of the U.S. House of Representatives is awarded this accolade each year.

“This award reminds me of the countless patients who I’ve seen struggle and the many complex health care challenges we must fix on their behalf,” said Ruiz. “I am grateful for and inspired by this award to continue to elevate and put my patients first.”

“As a physician, Dr. Ruiz brings valuable hands-on health care experience to Congress and has taken charge on issues critical to patients and physicians, alike,” said AMA Board Chair Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, M.D., MPH. “The child of farmworkers, Dr. Ruiz has a heart for the underserved and people in need. He helped to open a free clinic to help individuals from underserved communities in the Coachella Valley and served as Medical Director for the J/P Haitian Relief Organization following the 2010 earthquake.

For Dr. Ruiz’s tireless work in Washington, California, and across our health care system, it is our pleasure to present him with the Dr. Nathan Davis Award.”

Background

The AMA’s Dr. Nathan Davis Award for outstanding government service is considered one of the most prestigious awards honoring elected officials, and its aim is to recognize significant accomplishments to advance public health. Nominees who have met the following criteria are considered for the award:

• Contributed significantly to the public health through elected and career government service

• Demonstrated outstanding leadership in his/her field

• Possesses high personal integrity

• Promoted the art and science of medicine via government service

• Developed a special project that contributed to the public health of a given community or special population

