Right, photo from Thursday’s pile burning at the Westridge Fuel Break south of town. Photo courtesy of San Bernardino National Forest

Fire crews for the San Bernardino National Forest (SBNF) will continue prescribed burning this week in Idyllwild to the south of town on the Westridge Fuel Break (100 piles/20 acres) should air quality and weather allow, the agency wrote in a press release Tuesday.

The agency started burning at the Westridge Fuel Break Thursday. SBNF has been busy pile burning on the mountain since late last year.

“To date, fire crews have accomplished over 800 acres of fuels reduction across the San Bernardino National Forest for the 2019/2020 season,” according to the agency’s press release. SBNF also encourages residents to harden their homes and create a defensible space. You can visit Cal Fire’s website

www.readyforwildfire. org for tips.

In addition to the prescribed burns, SBNF is watching the conditions in Pine Cove and Thomas Mountain in Garner Valley. The moisture levels a couple weeks back at Thomas Mountain were too high for the prescribed burn to be successful.

SBNF reminds visitors and residents to check its Twitter account,

twitter.com/

SanBernardinoNF, or

www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/sbnf/alerts-notices for daily updates.