Bonnie Palmer, 92, a resident of Idyllwild and Hemet, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 6.

Bonnie was born Yvonne Doris Gabelson Dec. 26, 1927 to Callie and George Gabelson. She grew up with her brother Donald and sister Gloria in Stevens Point, Wisconsin in a loving multigenerational household.

Bonnie married Douglas Reed on Feb. 14, 1949 in Hollywood, California. They had two children, Callie and Edwin (Ed).

The Reed family moved from San Clemente to Sunnymead where Bonnie worked for the Moreno Valley Unified School District as the principal’s secretary at the newly built Midland School.

In 1964, Bonnie and Doug purchased Knotty Pine Cabins in Idyllwild. Doug passed away in 1972 and Bonnie continued living in Idyllwild and Hemet. The motel was sold in 2015.

Bonnie began working at Hemet High School in 1973. She and Robert Palmer were married June 12, 1976. They enjoyed traveling and visiting family in Cayucos, California. Robert passed away in 2006.

Bonnie loved “her mountain” and enjoyed forest walks and quiet meditations. Everyone who met her remembers her radiant smile.

That smile and her love are held in treasured memory by her children Callie (Steve) Main, in Cayucos; Ed (Sandy) Reed, in Idyllwild; grandchildren Owen (Jennifer) Main, in San Luis Obispo; Neil (McKena) Main, in Morro Bay; great-grandchildren Tyson, Cole, Tanner, Josephine and Oliver; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family in Colorado, Wyoming, and California.

The family will gather for a private celebration of life.

Arrangements are by Hemet Valley Mortuary in Hemet, California.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bonnie’s memory may be made to your favorite charity.