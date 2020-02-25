Image Courtesy Idyllwild Arts

Idyllwild Arts Academy’s 2020 Student Showcase is happening on March 4 at Rancho Mirage Library, catering to the Idyllwild Arts family of supporters and their friends in the desert cities. The art school’s fashion-themed, hour-long event will showcase the works of more than 40 students across all seven of the school’s disciplines.

Susan Stein, creative producer of Fashion Week El Paseo and long-time fashion editor of Palm Springs Life Magazine, will speak to trends and innovation in fashion as part of the evening.

The pioneering arts high school has been changing lives through the transformative power of art for more than 70 years. The event is produced and directed by Idyllwild Arts Director of Artistic Outreach Jonathan Sharp in collaboration with Fashion Design Chair Abbie Bosworth.

Image Courtesy Idyllwild Arts

A musical theater student will open the show with a song from Elton John’s award-winning musical Aida.

The evening will feature a fashion show, presenting original styles by fashion designers at Idyllwild Arts Academy as well as a fashion-inspired performance of music, dance, film, spoken word, musical theater and visual arts.

Continuing this year’s fashion theme, Idyllwild Arts will also be supporting Fashion Week El Paseo, which kicks off on March 20.

Image Courtesy Idyllwild Arts

“Our annual Idyllwild Arts Academy and Summer Program Showcase is an important opportunity for the students to present in a professional venue and for the larger community of Idyllwild Arts supporters to witness the breathtaking talent of these students,” said Pamela Jordan, president and head of school at Idyllwild Arts Academy and Summer Program. “We are honored to have Susan Stein’s support and excited to have a fashion-themed showcase this year, highlighting the creativity, innovation and cultural associations of fashion, in the lead-up to Fashion Week El Paseo.”