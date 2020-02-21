Right, calls from Cal Fire by station. Station 23 is Pine Cove. Station 30 is Pinyon Pines. Station 53 is Garner Valley. Station 63 is Poppet Flats. Chart courtesy of Cal Fire

Idyllwild Fire

Here are some recent calls the Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to recently.

• Feb. 8 — Walk-in public service assist, 2:45 p.m.

• Feb. 9 — Public service assist, 12:29 p.m. Cedar St.

• Feb. 9 — Medical aid, 12:40 p.m. McCall Park.

• Feb. 10 — Medical aid, 7:47 a.m.

• Feb. 10 — Power line down, 7:02 a.m. Cedar Glen Dr.

• Feb. 11 — Walk-in public service assist, 9:32 a.m.

• Feb. 11 — Detector activation - no fire, 11:20 a.m.

• Feb. 11 — Walk-in public service assist, 1:30 p.m.

• Feb. 11 — Medical aid, 6:20 p.m. Tollgate Rd.

• Feb. 12 — Walk-in medical aid, 6 p.m.

• Feb. 12 — Walk-in medical aid, 7:10 p.m.

• Feb. 13 — Walk-in medical aid, 9 a.m.

• Feb. 13 — Walk-in medical aid, 10:50 a.m.

• Feb. 13 — Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 11:59 a.m.

• Feb. 14 — Walk-in public service assist, 1 p.m.

• Feb. 14 — Medical aid, 3:13 p.m. Cedar Glen Dr.

• Feb. 14 — Chimney or flue fire, 6:20 p.m. Strawberry Valley Dr.

• Feb. 14 — Medical aid, 8:33 p.m. Saddle Dr.

• Feb. 15 — Medical aid, 10 a.m. Temecula Dr.

• Feb. 15 — Medical aid, 10:35 a.m. Highway 243.

• Feb. 15 — Walk-in medical aid, 12:30 p.m.

• Feb. 15 — Walk-in public service assist, 12:50 p.m.

• Feb. 15 — Walk-in medical aid, 5:35 p.m.

• Feb. 15 — Medical aid, 8:55 p.m. Strawberry Valley Dr.

• Feb. 16 — Carbon monoxide incident, 7:17 a.m. Marian View Dr.

• Feb. 16 — Medical aid, 7:05 p.m. Highway 243.

Cal Fire

Here are some recent Cal Fire calls by station.

Station 23 - Pine Cove

• Feb. 10 — Electrical hazard, 11:10 a.m.

• Feb. 13 — Traffic collision, 11:58 a.m.

• Feb. 14 — Residential structure fire, 10:52 p.m.

Station 30 - Pinyon Pines

• Feb. 13 — Hemorrhage, 12:54 p.m.

• Feb. 13 — Falls, 3:06 p.m.

Station 53 - Garner Valley

• Feb. 13 — Traffic collision, 11:58 a.m.

• Feb. 13 — Hemorrhage, 12:54 p.m.

• Feb. 14 — Chest pain, 8:10 a.m.

• Feb. 14 — Residential structure fire, 10:52 p.m.

• Feb. 15 — Sick person, 12:42 p.m.

• Feb. 16 — Fainting, 6:55 p.m.

Station 63 - Poppet Flats

• Feb. 13 — Traffic collision, 11:58 p.m.

• Feb. 14 — Fire - false alarm, 1:18 p.m.

• Feb. 14 — Falls, 3:36 p.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Sunday to Saturday, Feb. 9 to Feb. 15.

Idyllwild

• Feb. 9 — 911 call, 9:53 a.m. Scenic Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 9 — Alarm call, 10:23 a.m. 54000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 9 — Illegal dumping, 11:08 a.m. Pine Dell Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 9 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 12:53 p.m. Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 10 — Alarm call, 3:46 a.m. Tahquitz View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 10 — Alarm call, 5:02 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 10 — Vandalism, 10:22 a.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 10 — Alarm call, 4:39 p.m. Silver Tip Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 11 — Alarm call, 1:52 a.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 11 — Alarm call, 1:52 a.m. Tahquitz View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 11 — Suspicious circumstance, 1:10 p.m. Meadow Glen Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 12 — Fraud, 9:37 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 12 — Alarm call, 2:43 p.m. 54000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 13 — Suspicious circumstance, 1:35 a.m. 54000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 13 — Alarm call, 10:33 p.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 14 — 911 call from business, 9:04 a.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 14 — Alarm call, 9:49 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 14 — Petty theft, 12:23 p.m. Oakwood St. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 14 — Assist other department, 11:03 p.m. 25000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 14 — Suspicious circumstance, 11:43 p.m. Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 15 — Public disturbance, 8:44 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 15 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 6:38 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

Pine Cove

• Feb. 10 — Alarm call, 9:52 a.m. Big Pine St. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 11 — Alarm call, 3:45 a.m. Eagle Nest Ct. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 15 — Narcotics, 10:44 a.m. 25000 block of Highway 243. Report taken.

Pine Meadows / Garner Valley

• Feb. 9 — Unattended death, 5:07 p.m. Address withheld. Report taken.

• Feb. 15 — Follow-up, 3:22 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 15 — Alarm call, 4:19 p.m. Lion Peak Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Feb. 11 — Missing person, 10:12 a.m. Wolf Rd. Unfounded.

• Feb. 11 — Burglary, 11:23 a.m. Keyes Rd. Report taken.

• Feb. 14 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 9:42 p.m. Soboba Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino National Forest

• Feb. 9 — Danger to self/other, 2:34 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 10 — Assist other department, 11:03 p.m. 25000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 11 — Assist other department, 7:18 p.m. 19000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 12 — Civil dispute, 10:59 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 12 — Petty theft, 11:02 a.m. Canyon Trl. Report taken.

• Feb. 13 — Assist other department, 11:56 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 15 — Suspicious circumstance, 4:55 a.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Feb. 15 — Danger to self/other, 6:37 a.m. Temecula Dr. Report taken.