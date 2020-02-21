Idyllwild Fire
Here are some recent calls the Idyllwild Fire Protection District responded to recently.
• Feb. 8 — Walk-in public service assist, 2:45 p.m.
• Feb. 9 — Public service assist, 12:29 p.m. Cedar St.
• Feb. 9 — Medical aid, 12:40 p.m. McCall Park.
• Feb. 10 — Medical aid, 7:47 a.m.
• Feb. 10 — Power line down, 7:02 a.m. Cedar Glen Dr.
• Feb. 11 — Walk-in public service assist, 9:32 a.m.
• Feb. 11 — Detector activation - no fire, 11:20 a.m.
• Feb. 11 — Walk-in public service assist, 1:30 p.m.
• Feb. 11 — Medical aid, 6:20 p.m. Tollgate Rd.
• Feb. 12 — Walk-in medical aid, 6 p.m.
• Feb. 12 — Walk-in medical aid, 7:10 p.m.
• Feb. 13 — Walk-in medical aid, 9 a.m.
• Feb. 13 — Walk-in medical aid, 10:50 a.m.
• Feb. 13 — Motor vehicle accident with injuries, 11:59 a.m.
• Feb. 14 — Walk-in public service assist, 1 p.m.
• Feb. 14 — Medical aid, 3:13 p.m. Cedar Glen Dr.
• Feb. 14 — Chimney or flue fire, 6:20 p.m. Strawberry Valley Dr.
• Feb. 14 — Medical aid, 8:33 p.m. Saddle Dr.
• Feb. 15 — Medical aid, 10 a.m. Temecula Dr.
• Feb. 15 — Medical aid, 10:35 a.m. Highway 243.
• Feb. 15 — Walk-in medical aid, 12:30 p.m.
• Feb. 15 — Walk-in public service assist, 12:50 p.m.
• Feb. 15 — Walk-in medical aid, 5:35 p.m.
• Feb. 15 — Medical aid, 8:55 p.m. Strawberry Valley Dr.
• Feb. 16 — Carbon monoxide incident, 7:17 a.m. Marian View Dr.
• Feb. 16 — Medical aid, 7:05 p.m. Highway 243.
Cal Fire
Here are some recent Cal Fire calls by station.
Station 23 - Pine Cove
• Feb. 10 — Electrical hazard, 11:10 a.m.
• Feb. 13 — Traffic collision, 11:58 a.m.
• Feb. 14 — Residential structure fire, 10:52 p.m.
Station 30 - Pinyon Pines
• Feb. 13 — Hemorrhage, 12:54 p.m.
• Feb. 13 — Falls, 3:06 p.m.
Station 53 - Garner Valley
• Feb. 13 — Traffic collision, 11:58 a.m.
• Feb. 13 — Hemorrhage, 12:54 p.m.
• Feb. 14 — Chest pain, 8:10 a.m.
• Feb. 14 — Residential structure fire, 10:52 p.m.
• Feb. 15 — Sick person, 12:42 p.m.
• Feb. 16 — Fainting, 6:55 p.m.
Station 63 - Poppet Flats
• Feb. 13 — Traffic collision, 11:58 p.m.
• Feb. 14 — Fire - false alarm, 1:18 p.m.
• Feb. 14 — Falls, 3:36 p.m.
Sheriff’s log
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Sunday to Saturday, Feb. 9 to Feb. 15.
Idyllwild
• Feb. 9 — 911 call, 9:53 a.m. Scenic Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 9 — Alarm call, 10:23 a.m. 54000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 9 — Illegal dumping, 11:08 a.m. Pine Dell Rd. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 9 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 12:53 p.m. Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 10 — Alarm call, 3:46 a.m. Tahquitz View Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 10 — Alarm call, 5:02 a.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 10 — Vandalism, 10:22 a.m. 53000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 10 — Alarm call, 4:39 p.m. Silver Tip Ln. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 11 — Alarm call, 1:52 a.m. 26000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 11 — Alarm call, 1:52 a.m. Tahquitz View Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 11 — Suspicious circumstance, 1:10 p.m. Meadow Glen Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 12 — Fraud, 9:37 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 12 — Alarm call, 2:43 p.m. 54000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 13 — Suspicious circumstance, 1:35 a.m. 54000 block of Marian View Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 13 — Alarm call, 10:33 p.m. 24000 block of Fern Valley Rd. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 14 — 911 call from business, 9:04 a.m. 26000 block of Saunders Meadow Rd. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 14 — Alarm call, 9:49 a.m. N. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 14 — Petty theft, 12:23 p.m. Oakwood St. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 14 — Assist other department, 11:03 p.m. 25000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 14 — Suspicious circumstance, 11:43 p.m. Country Club Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 15 — Public disturbance, 8:44 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 15 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 6:38 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.
Pine Cove
• Feb. 10 — Alarm call, 9:52 a.m. Big Pine St. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 11 — Alarm call, 3:45 a.m. Eagle Nest Ct. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 15 — Narcotics, 10:44 a.m. 25000 block of Highway 243. Report taken.
Pine Meadows / Garner Valley
• Feb. 9 — Unattended death, 5:07 p.m. Address withheld. Report taken.
• Feb. 15 — Follow-up, 3:22 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 15 — Alarm call, 4:19 p.m. Lion Peak Rd. Handled by deputy.
Poppet Flats/Twin Pines
• Feb. 11 — Missing person, 10:12 a.m. Wolf Rd. Unfounded.
• Feb. 11 — Burglary, 11:23 a.m. Keyes Rd. Report taken.
• Feb. 14 — 911 hang up from cellphone, 9:42 p.m. Soboba Rd. Handled by deputy.
San Bernardino National Forest
• Feb. 9 — Danger to self/other, 2:34 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 10 — Assist other department, 11:03 p.m. 25000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 11 — Assist other department, 7:18 p.m. 19000 block of Highway 243. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 12 — Civil dispute, 10:59 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 12 — Petty theft, 11:02 a.m. Canyon Trl. Report taken.
• Feb. 13 — Assist other department, 11:56 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 15 — Suspicious circumstance, 4:55 a.m. Temecula Dr. Handled by deputy.
• Feb. 15 — Danger to self/other, 6:37 a.m. Temecula Dr. Report taken.