Sadie

Last week in “Days of Our Nine Lives,” ARF cats complained about the lack of visitors.

Sparky: Wake up every one! Wake up!

Bear: (Stretching) Sorry. I’m still sleeping off a sleepy weekend.

Sparky: It was quiet, wasn’t it?

Bear: Pretty much. I met one nice couple on Sunday, but that was about it.

Sparky: I wowed them with my charming personality, but they were just visiting, not adopting.

Sadie: Visitors are always good, but forever families are better.

Whiskers: What can we do to draw more attention to ourselves? How do we market the ARF cats?

Sadie: Well, we cannot go out in public for adoption fairs. It is much too stressful.

Pepper: True. We are on Facebook, however.

Sadie: But not everyone looks at Facebook.

Whiskers: Maybe the Pets of the Year contest will draw attention to ARF, thereby drawing attention to us.

Pepper: If ARF got some more dogs, it would help. So many people come in to see the dogs and then often veer into the cattery.

Zeus: Yes! But where are the dogs?

Pepper: Good question. It’s kind of like when it rains, it pours. ARF is brought a dog and then almost immediately gets another, then another … you get it.

Zeus: You’re right! Is this the quiet before the storm?

Sparky: Could be. I know we have a few fosters at the ready.

Whiskers: That’s good to know.

Sparky: I understand that the ARF dog population is never predictable.

Bear: Unlike the ARF cat population!

Sparky: As I look at all of you, I realize what a beautiful bunch we are.

Zeus: A fantastic flurry of felines.

Whiskers: A captivating collection of cats!

Sparky: A perfect provenance of purring!

Be sure to keep up with the animal antics of “Days of Our Nine Lives” each week. Please stop in to say hello to the entire adoptable cast at the ARF House, 26890 Highway 243 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays, or by appointment Monday-Friday by calling 951-659-1122.

Creature Corner is sponsored by Carole Herman & Sandi Mathers.