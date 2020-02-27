By Mary Zimmerman, chair of the Idyllwild Reads Committee of the Friends of the Idyllwild Library Centennial Committee

Contributed

What a response! The library received more than 175 ballots for this year’s Idyllwild Reads. Thank you to all who participated! Throughout 2020, the library plans to focus on and provide programs related to many of the books and authors that received votes.

Below is the list of the favorite book(s) in each category. You can get a copy of the entire list of books voted on in each category at the library.

Favorite books: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens and “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.

Both books will be featured in a discussion about the authors of these books, as both are the subject of some controversy. The discussion will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at the Idyllwild Library.

Favorite teen/young adult book: “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton. The book will be discussed on Saturday, March 14. The time has not yet been determined but pizza will be served during the discussion. The facilitator for this discussion is Maygen Sandrini.

Favorite children’s book (ages 0-9): “Charlotte’s Web” by E. B. White will be the focus of a celebration at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11. The library has not yet set the date for the celebration of “The Cabin Elves of Idyllwild” by local author Bob Greenamyer.

The library will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday during story time at 10:30 on Monday, March 9. Be sure and get an opportunity ticket for the amazing Friends of the Library Dr. Seuss quilt. Tickets are available at the library’s front desk.

In October, there will be a “Wild Rumpus” celebrating Maurice Sendak’s popular book “Where the Wild Things Are.”

Challenge yourself, think outside your normal book covers and read books and authors you haven’t read before. The library has multiple copies of each of the books featured above. Let the adventures begin!

All discussions will take place at the Idyllwild Library located at 54401 Village Center Dr.

Notes: There are adult messages in the book selected in the teen/young adult category. If you haven’t read “Charlotte’s Web,” you have really missed a great book. All ages are welcome to attend every event.