Brendan Steele will tee it up this week on the PGA National (Champion) course at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida in The Honda Classic, a $7-million tournament.

In his nine previous PGA Tour seasons, the Idyllwild native has played The Honda Classic eight times, collecting three top-20s. He has only been cut once — last year — so he will be out this week working to earn a high spot on the leader board once again.

Brendan currently stands 49th on the FedExCup points list, needing to remain in the top 125 at season’s end to keep his playing card on the tour for next year.

A pair of top-10 finishes might do it, or a few top-20s. But, of course, we’re really pulling for another win to go with the three wins he’s already posted on the PGA Tour.

Brendan will tee off this week on Thursday at 4:15 a.m. PST and Friday at 9:05 a.m. PST. He’ll be playing with Ian Poulter and Hudson Swafford both days. You can follow him, shot-for-shot, on the pgatour.com website or with the PGA Tour app.

Editor’s note: Jack Clark has known Brendan Steele since Brendan was five years old.