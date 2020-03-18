The Town Crier’s office is closed to the public until further notice. We will continue to publish the weekly newspaper in print and online as well as our upcoming Explore Idyllwild Directory and Map.

For assistance between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, please call our office at 951-659-2145

EMAIL CONTACTS:

Lisa Streeter, Advertising – lisa@towncrier.com

Mandy Johnson, Legals, Classifieds and Service Directory – mandy@towncrier.com

Melissa Diaz Hernandez, Editor – melissa@towncrier.com

Halie Wilson, Operations – halie@towncrier.com

Jenny Kirchner, Reporter/Photographer – jenny@towncrier.com