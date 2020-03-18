Bill Whitman, age 89 from Garner Valley, passed away from vascular dementia while residing in a board and care in Palm Desert on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
He was born in Sioux City, Iowa and graduated from Central High School. He started his career in the banking business in Sioux City. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1958.
He then married Mary Ann Evans of Sioux City and they had two daughters, Kim and Robin.
He moved to Southern California where he resumed his career in banking at Bank of America. He had many hobbies including antique sports cars and classic airplanes which he restored to show-quality.
Bill married Bonnie Clark on Dec. 31, 1978 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
He leaves behind his wife Bonnie, daughters Kim Daley and Robin Dickson, Uncle Vern and Jean Cook, Cousin John Snow and wife Joan.