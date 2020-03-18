By Jim Crandall

Palms to Pines Golf Association handicap chairman

Idyllwild’s Palms to Pines Golf Association held its regular monthly tournament on Friday, Feb. 21 at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Palm Desert. The historic Shadow Hills was one of the first golf courses in the desert area.

Ken Garelick (17 handicap) shot net 71 for first place. Danny Crosser (15 handicap) shot net 72 for second place. Jim Crandall (11 handicap) and Bob Wadlow (11 handicap) both shot net 74s to tie for third place. Gary Brown (14 handicap), Pete Holzman (11 handicap) and Barry Wallace (11 handicap) shot net 77s to tie for fifth place.

In the B flight — made up of golfers with a handicap index of 24.4 or above as of August 15, 2019 — David Hiemenz (31 handicap) shot net 74 for first place. John King (23 handicap) shot net 81 for second place. Don DePalma (45 handicap) shot net 82 for third place and Jerry Daquila (24 handicap) shot net 88 for fourth place.

The winners of the closest to the pin contests on the four par 3s were Scott Schroeder on hole no. 4, Barry Wallace on hole no. 7, and Gary Brown on hole numbers 8 and 16.

Here are the 2019/20 point standings for the new season which runs from August through July:

Place Golfer Points

1 Tony McLean 24.5

2 Gary Brown 20.83

3 Bob Wadlow 20

4 Paul Cozens 15.5

5 Jim Crandall 15

6 Ken Garelick 10

7 Norm Kyriss 9.5

8 Barry Wallace 6.83

9t Lee Lanfried 6.5

9t Scott Schroeder 6.5

9t Tony Viola 6.5

9t Danny Crosser 6.5

13 Dennis Chavez 5.5

14 Pete Capparelli 4

15 Pete Holzman 2.5

16 Jim Sullivan 2

B Flight stats (B Flight is comprised of high handicappers who don’t qualify to compete in the club championships).

Place Golfer Points

1 John King 34.5

2 Jerry Daquila 22

3 David Hiemenz 19

4 Barry Zander 18

5 Chris Kramer 12

6 Don DePalma 9.5

The top eight-point finishers of the year go into playoffs in August, September and October to determine the club champion. A member has to compete in at least five regular-season tournaments in order to qualify for the playoffs. The maximum handicap index allowed in the playoffs is 24.4. The champion goes on to play in the Southern California Tournament of Club Champions in December.

Palms to Pines Golf Association plays a tournament off the Hill once a month at a different golf course. The games are usually played on the third Friday of the month but may be adjusted for holidays.

Tournament fees range from $40 to $60 and the fees include green fees, tournament entry fees, golf cart and range balls. Guests usually pay $10 less since they don’t compete in the tournament.

The club is a member of the Southern California Golf Association (SCGA) and is sanctioned to establish handicaps for members.

If you are interested in joining the club or playing as a guest, please contact Jim Crandall at jimcrandall92549@gmail.com or 951-265-5732. You can also contact Pete Capparelli at pete@capparelli.com or 951-452-5552.