The state’s planned stages for reopening. Image courtesy of the Riverside University Health System

As of press time, the area of Idyllwild-Pine Cove has a total of six reported cases of COVID-19, according to the Riverside University Health System (RUHS) website. The first reported case for the area was on April 3. The fifth case was reported on May 18. No deaths have been reported for the area since the outbreak.

Riverside County is unable to provide how many of the six people infected with COVID-19 have recovered. “The recovery data is collected without noting city,” wrote a representative from the county in an email. “At this point, that information is not available.”

As of press time June 2, Riverside County has 8,155 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There are 342 deaths related to COVID-19 and 4,804 people have recovered. There are 203 individuals being hospitalized and of those 62 are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

As of press time May 27, Riverside County had 7,139 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were 303 deaths related to COVID-19 and 4,285 people had recovered. There were 193 individuals being hospitalized and of those 63 were in ICU.

As of press time May 19, Riverside County had 6,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There were 270 deaths related to COVID-19 and 3,871 people had recovered. There were 195 individuals being hospitalized and of those 68 were in ICU.

To date, 123,022 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Riverside County, according to RUHS. The age range with the most confirmed cases in the county is still those between the ages of 40 and 64.

Reopening

Riverside County qualified for the state’s accelerated stage 2 reopening May 22.

The following are able to reopen: destination retail stores, including shopping malls and swap meets; dine-in restaurants; and schools with modifications.

As a reminder from the county: The local health order prohibiting primary schools for grades K-12 is still in effect until June 19.

Homeowners, who rent single occupancy residences for short-term stays in Riverside County, are

able to begin renting them out again. However, some cities may have implemented further restrictions.

The Riverside County guidance includes the following:

Rentals allowed in private homes where the guest rents the entire home and does not share any common areas with others. Home-sharing is not allowed.

No events or group gatherings are permitted until approved by the State of California. Only guests registered for the home should be on premise.

Complete a deep cleaning after each rental, using products and protocols outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ensure a 24-hour reservation gap between when a guest departs and a new arrival.

Visit www.RivCoBiz.org for modifications and other measures encouraged by the county to keep employees, customers and clients safe.

Houses of worship are now open, but state guidelines indicate that attendees should be limited to 25% of normal room occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

The California Department of Public Health announced last week counties that have qualified for accelerated reopening may reopen hair salons and barbershops with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients.

Salon activities that are still prohibited at this time are shaving, facial waxing, threading, eyelash services and facials.

The governor is using six key health and scientific indicators that will be considered before modifying the state’s Stay-at-Home order to allow additional Stage 2 activity. Those six indicators are:

The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating, and supporting those who are positive or exposed;

The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19;

The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges;

The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand;

The ability for businesses, schools, and childcare facilities to support physical distancing; and

The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures, such as the Stay-at-Home orders, if necessary.

Help for businesses

On June 2, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved $45 million in grant funding, up to $10,000 per business, to aid small businesses that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The awarded businesses will be chosen by an automated random selection process by Main Street Launch, a third-party nonprofit, according to the press release.

“Grants are not available to businesses that have received other federal assistance such as the Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan or the Paycheck Protection Program,” the county wrote in a press release. “Awardees must also develop and implement a safe reopening plan that addresses employee and customer health prior to disbursement.” For more information on the grants, visit https://rivcoccsd.org/covidbizhelp. To fill out an application June 3 through June 19, visit https://rivcoccsd.org/covidbizhelp.

Staying cool during the Stay-at-Home order

Riverside County opened 13 cooling centers, including centers in Banning and Palm Springs, June 1 with modifications to accommodate coronavirus safety guidelines and those utilizing the centers will be asked to wear a face covering and social distance. The cooling centers are coordinated by the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County, in conjunction with Riverside University Health System – Public Health. The cooling centers are located in schools, senior and community centers. Light refreshments and water will be available at some locations, according to the press release.

For a list of cooling center locations, visit www.capriverside.org.

Food assistance

For those needing to connect with food resources, visit https://rivcoph.org/coronavirus and select “Food Access” at the top right for a county map directing you to food pantries, senior and school meals.

Nutrition services provided by Hemet Unified School District will continue through June 24. Breakfast and lunch meals are provided free of charge to children 18 years of age and under. Breakfast and lunch will be served Wednesdays only from 9-10:30 a.m. You will receive 10 meals (breakfast and lunch) per child for the week. It is a drive/walk-thru type of meal service. For those driving, HUSD asks that you stay in your car and 10 meals will be provided for each child present. If you have students at multiple schools, you only need to visit one location. Children need to be present to get their meals.

The County of Riverside created the Courtesy Pantry program to serve seniors and adults with disabilities who are unable to get food for themselves at this time. This program is available to those 60 years of age and over and adults with disabilities. You must live in Riverside County. Call 800-510-2020 to see if you qualify.

Riverside County is asking restaurants to participate in the “Great Plates Delivered” program aimed at providing meals for at-risk seniors who are limiting their exposure to COVID-19 by staying home. Visit https://www.rcaging.org/COVID-19/

Great-Plates-Delivered- Program for further details.

Behavioral health

For those in need of behavioral health assistance, you may utilize a computer and smartphone app called TakeMyHand.co. You may also contact 2-1-1 or call the behavioral health CARES line at 800-706-7500. A 24/7 free, confidential crisis or suicide intervention service can be reached at 951-686-HELP (4357).

COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing is available for those with or without symptoms.

Residents need to call 800-945-6171 to make an appointment over the phone for drive-up testing. Visit https://www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for a list of the testing sites.

State testing sites are operational in Riverside County. To make an appointment, visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123.

Testing is available for everyone, regardless of insurance or immigration status, and is no cost to the resident, according to the May 5 press release.

Hemet Global Medical Center opened the first private COVID-19 drive-up testing site in Riverside County. You can make an appointment by calling 951-765-4757.

Fern Creek Medical Center in Idyllwild now offers a COVID-19 antibody test.

Local entities update

Fern Valley Water District: The office is closed to the public.

Hemet Unified School District: Visit hemetusd.org for the Learning Environment Survey for Fall Semester 2020-21. The district is asking families to complete a survey for suitable learning environments for their child(ren).

Idyllwild Area Historical Society: This year’s Home Tour is canceled. The museum remains temporarily closed.

Idyllwild Community Center: ICC has closed all of its programs (including sports, senior fitness and childcare) for the time being. The food distribution program is still occurring. The Farmers Market is back Sundays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. outside at Town Hall, 25925 Cedar Street.

Idyllwild Fire Protection District: The front office is now open to the public. When responding to calls where patients exhibit COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms, personnel will be using personal protective equipment. The patient will be handed a mask to put on themselves and personnel will then evaluate the patient in the back of the ambulance. If personnel need to go inside a residence, they will limit the length of time they are inside.

Idyllwild HELP Center and Thrift store: Check their Facebook page for updates.

Idyllwild Library: The library is closed to the public. All online services are still up and running. Staff are available for Live Chat or Ask a Librarian reference from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through the Riverside County Library System website at http://www.rivlib.info. Branches are currently not answering phones. All books currently checked out are being automatically renewed through at least early July and will continue to be renewed as needed so no late fees incur. The library is not accepting any book returns and will not accept any items left on the curb. Book donations have been suspended until the library reopens.

Idyllwild Pharmacy: Contact the pharmacy at 961-659-2135 or by sending an email to idyllwildpharmacy@verizon.net to request prescriptions or over-the-counter items. Check the Idyllwild Pharmacy Facebook page for updates on hours.

Idyllwild Shuttle: The current schedule is as follows: Door-to-Door service from Pine Cove to Mountain Center is provided Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is transportation to Palm Desert and Palm Springs on Mondays via Mountain Center. Transportation to Hemet via Mountain Center is provided on Wednesdays. To get transportation to the food share at Mountain Center on Thursdays, meet at the HELP Center at noon. Reservations are required. Call 951-426-9688 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Idyllwild Town Crier: The newspaper is still open, but our office is closed to the public. Printing, faxing and all in-person services are on hold until our office can reopen. For advertising information, contact Lisa Streeter (lisa@towncrier.com) or Mandy Johnson (mandy@towncrier.com) and for editorial questions contact Melissa Diaz Hernandez (melissa@towncrier.com). We’re answering the main phone line at 951-659-2145 during regular business hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Newspapers will be available to purchase from the new Town Crier office at 54391 Village Center Drive Suite #5, Idyllwild Pharmacy, Miss Sunshine’s General Store and at Village and Fairway markets.

Idyllwild Water District: The district’s office is open to the public.

Pine Cove Water District: The district’s office is open. Masks are required.

Riverside County offices: Visit county department websites or call for updates and assistance on how to complete requests online, over the phone or through the mail.

Riverside County Parks: Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District (RivCoParks) Regional parks, trails and open-space areas are open for camping (with restrictions) and day-use activities, including fishing. Sports parks, nature centers, event centers and historic sites remain closed to the public.

State parks: Visit www.parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve for a list of closures. Online learning resources are also available for K-12 students.

Restaurants

Manzanita Cantina & Grill and Tommy’s Kitchen are closed until further notice.

All the following restaurants and food purveyors are open for take-out and some have reopened for dining-in with social distancing and, in some cases, face mask requirements: Café Aroma, Coyote Red’s, Candy Cupboard, Ferro, Fratello’s, Idyllwild Brewpub, Idy Sushi Roll, Idyllwild Ice Cream & Jerky, Idyllwild Pizza Company, La Casita, The Lumber Mill, Mamma Mia Crepes & Desserts, Mile High Cafe, Mountain Center Cafe, Restaurant Gastrognome and The Red Kettle.