U.S. Forest Service-San Bernardino National Forest is enacting additional fire restrictions to protect the health and safety of employees and communities, effective immediately and until further notice:

• While operating an internal combustion engine, such as a generator, that engine must not leave a paved, dirt or gravel Forest Service System road or trail. Operating this device off-road is prohibited, as this increases the chance for sparks to light flammable materials.

• Any person operating a portable fire ring/pit, stove, or lantern must be five feet away from any flammable materials, provided that the portable fire pit/grill/stove/lantern has a fuel shut-off valve and does not burn wood or charcoal, and the person has obtained a valid California Campfire Permit. The clearance was previously three feet.

These restrictions are in addition to other fire restrictions that were already in place on the San Bernardino National Forest:

• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, except in a Forest Service provided campfire ring or BBQ within a developed recreation site.

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

• Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Forest Service officials are taking this necessary step to ensure that firefighters are available to safely respond and manage incidents.

Ninety-five percent of all wildfires in California are human caused.

With the above-normal fire season projected in much of California, and the combined potential for wildfires and smoke to impact communities and firefighters, we need to reduce or eliminate this large ignition source and protect our firefighting resources.