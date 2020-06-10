The newspaper reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) after seeing a Facebook post that announced Mountain Center resident Dia Abrams was reported missing.

Missing person, Dia Abrams.

Photo courtesy of Dia Abrams

Correctional Sergeant Deanna Pecoraro of RCSD wrote in an email on Monday, “On Sunday, June 7, 2020, approximately 8:24 a.m., Hemet Station deputies were dispatched to the 58000 block of Bonita Vista in the city of Idyllwild [sic], reference a missing person. Dia Abrams was placed into the system as a missing person and we are currently investigating her whereabouts. We do not have any further information to provide at this time.”

According to the Facebook post by Diana Souza, “Dia Abrams, 65, is missing from her ranch off Apple Canyon Road in Mountain Center. She has blonde hair and stands around 5’4” tall. She was last seen Saturday, June 6th around 2 p.m., wearing blue jeans, a yellow shirt and a black multi-colored windbreaker. She was heading to the Garner Valley area, however her vehicle, handbag, keys and cell phone were still at her home.”

The newspaper reached out to RCSD again to confirm any known details and did not receive a response by press time.

If you have any information about Dia Abram’s whereabouts, contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.