Idyllwild Library staff is going back on June 15. The library will not be open to patrons for at least a week and there will be modifications.

“Be ready for rules,” said Idyllwild Library Branch Manager Shannon Ng.

Staff will be at the library part-time beginning June 15 to get it ready, sanitizing and moving furniture. Staff will not be handling requests but will be there to answer the phone. The best way to communicate with staff will still be via Live Chat.

“We will be working hard to make sure it is safe and that we have the proper cleaning supplies,” said Ng.

The library is run by a private, for-profit company that contracts with the county for library services. Library staff is hired and paid by Library Systems & Services (LS&S). LS&S operates the 35 branches of the Riverside County library system. However, the building and books belong to the County of Riverside.

According to the LS&S website: “Since its partnership with LS&S nearly 20 years ago, the Riverside County Library System has expanded from 25 locations to 35 branches, two bookmobiles and a museum. Staff numbers increased along with regular library hours and multiple branches were remodeled or reconstructed. The system now offers hundreds of programs and events hosted onsite or through organizations all over California. From toddlers to veterans, every member is offered a unique opportunity to learn. As one of LS&S’s oldest contracts, Riverside County still serves as one of our proudest success stories.” The website also states that the county has seen a $900,000 drop in operation costs and a 15% increase in circulation.

“Please keep using internet services,” Ng said. “Regular services will start back as soon as they can. We still have to follow state guidelines.”