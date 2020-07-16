Barbara “Bobbie” Ann Zutter Hynes died July 7, 2020. She was 82 years old.

Bobbie was born in Hebron, Nebraska. Her mother, Lila, did not want to live in Nebraska, so she went to Los Angeles, California.

After six months, Lila saved enough money to send for Bobbie, brother LeRoy, and husband August Roy Zutter. Los Angeles had a lot of jobs.

Bobbie loved her job at Douglas Aircraft company (now The Boeing Company) and worked there for 30 years. When they offered a golden handshake, both Mike (Bobbie’s husband for 58 years) and Bobbie said, “Count us in!”

She retired at age 57 and moved to Idyllwild. Bobbie and Mike loved their new community and knew they wanted to spend the rest of their lives there. She belonged to Mountain Quilters, Wii Bowling and loved the small-town life.

She is survived by her son Charles, her daughter Vickie and three grandchildren.

There will be no funeral. Her body will be cremated and her ashes will be placed next to her mother, where the two may visit for eternity.