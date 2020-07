Timothy Booker, of Idyllwild, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was 66 years old.

Tim was born December 10, 1953 in Indiana.

He left behind two sisters, Barbara and Debbie.

He was a loving brother and friend of the community. Tim loved the hills like no other.

His spirit will live on our mountain forever.

Please contact Lenny at 818-300-5210 for further details on his celebration of life.