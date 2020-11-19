The Town Crier’s tasks include advising its community of goods and services available from businesses on the Hill and in our surrounding communities, as well as the purchase and sale of available real estate on our beautiful island in the sky.
We also advise of opportunities to participate in community service, library, education and outdoor activities — and to enjoy fine cuisine, arts and entertainment on and off our Hill.
Town Crier Members from Hawaii to Maine are keeping our Hill advised, preventing it from suffering the fate of so many newspaper-less communities in our country.
Congratulations and thank you all!