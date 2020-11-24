On occasion, the Town Crier must challenge authority — sometimes those who run our local public agencies for us. Some of these folk are administrators and some are board members you elected.
But please remember: They do not own the public agencies they operate — you do. They work for you. You need to be able to evaluate your employees’ work.
To keep you informed, the Town Crier reports on what they are doing and not doing. And sometimes that means challenging their work.
Thanks to you all — Members and Advertisers — for keeping journalism alive and well on our Hill.