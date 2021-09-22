Idyllwild Fire

The Idyllwild Fire Protection District reported these incident from Saturday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 19.

• Sept. 11 — Smoke scare, odor of smoke, 12:06 A.M. Fern Valley Rd.

• Sept. 11 — Traffic crash with injuries, information, investigation & enforcement, 2:54 a.m. Doubleview Dr.

• Sept. 11 — EMS call, provide advanced life support, 6:50 a.m. Marantha Dr.

• Sept. 11 — EMS call, provide ALS, 3:14 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 11 — Public service assist, 3:45 p.m. Village Center Dr.

• Sept. 11 — Hazardous condition, information, investigtion & enforcement, 7:19 p.m. Tahquitz Dr.

• Sept. 11 — Carbon monoxide incident, 7:45 p.m. Meadow Dr.

• Sept. 11 — EMS call, provide ALS, 8:25 p.m. Temeula Dr.

• Sept. 11 — Public service, information, investigation & enforcement, 8:42 p.m. Riverside County Playground Rd.

• Sept. 12 — Dispatched & canceled enroute, 9:32 a.m. North Circle Dr.

• Sept. 12 — EMS call, provide als, 7:43 p.m. Delano Dr.

• Sept. 13 — Public service assist, 2:13 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 13 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4:37 P.M. H2y. 243.

• Sept. 14 — Power line down, establish safe area, 8:40 a.m. Cedar St.

• Sept. 14 — Power3 line down, establish safe area, 10:09 a.m. Rim Rock Rd.

• Sept. 14 — Public service, 2:25 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 14 — Public service, 2:40 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 16 — Animal rescue, 5:15 p.m. Middle Ridge Dr.

• Sept. 17 — Dispatched & canceled en route, 12:45 p.m. Laurel Trl.

• Sept. 17 — Public service, 6:30 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 17 — Good intent call, investigate, 8:46 p.m. Tollgat3e Rd.

• Sept. 17 — EMS call, provide ALS, 10:16 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• Sept. 18 — Public service assist, 12:05 p.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 18 — No incident found on arrival at dispatch address, 4 p.m. Hwy. 74.

• Sept. 19 — EMS call, provide ALS, 4:23 a.m. Maranatha Dr.

• Sept. 19 — Special type of incident, information, investigation & enforcement, 8:07 a.m. Cowybell Alley Rd.

CalFire/RivCo

The Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department responded to the following calls from Sept. 14 to 20.

Pine Cove

• Sept. 14 — Seizures, 7:08 a.m.

• Sept. 14 — Sick person, 12:30 p.m.

• Sept. 14 — Public assist, 8:13 p.m.

• Sept. 14 — Traffic crash, over the side, 9:58 p.m.

• Sept. 16 — Electrical hazard, 5:57 a.m.

• Sept. 16 — Vehicle vs. boulder, 8:38 a.m.

• Sept. 16 — Vehicle fire, 9:26 a.m.

• Sept. 16 — Sick person, 1:27 p.m.

• Sept. 17 — Traumatic injuries, 10:06 a.m.

• Sept. 17 — Residential structure fire, 12:42 p.m.

• Sept. 17 — Stroke, 10:15 p.m.

• Sept. 18 — Fire, false alarm, 3:59 p.m.

• Sept. 19 — Outside fire, 8:06 a.m.

Anza

• Sept. 19 — Fire, false alarm, 5:46 p.m.

• Sept. 20 — Chest pain, 4:46 a.m.

Garner Valley

• Sept. 14 — Traffic crash, over the side, 9:57 p.m.

• Sept. 15 — Seizures, 4:06 a.m.

• Sept. 17 — Residential structure fire, 12:42 p.m.

• Sept. 18 — Fire, false alarm, 3:59 p.m.

• Sept. 16 — Traffic crash, over the side, 12:04 a.m.

• Sept. 17 — Residential structure fire, 12:42 p.m.

• Sept. 19 — Sick person, 10:27 a.m.

• Sept. 19 — Fire, false alarm, 7:13 p.m.

• Sept. 20 — Smoke check, false alarm, 9:05 a.m.

Sheriff’s log

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Hemet Station responded to the following calls Saturday to Friday, Sept. 11 to 17.

Idyllwild

• Sept. 11 — 911 hangup from cellphone, 9:07 a.m. Manzanita Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 11 — Suspicious person, 7:44 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 11 — Missing person, 7:59 p.m. Strong Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 11 — Public disturbance, 9:01 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 11 — Shots fired, 9:47 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 11 — Shots fired, 9:47 a.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 11 — Noise complaint, 11:08 p.m. Deer Foot Ln. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 12 — Shots fired, 9:42 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 12 — Suspicious circumstance, 9:43 a.m. Address undefined. Report taken.

• Sept. 12 — Shots fired, 9:48 a.m. Wildwood Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 12 — Follow-up, 11:03 a.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 12 — Noise complaint, 12:07 p.m. Riverside County Playground Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 13 — Check the welfare, 3:47 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 13 — Suspicious circumstance, 10:44 p.m. Strawberry Valley Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 13 — Suspicious circumstance, 11:18 p.m. Lilac Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 14 — Suspicious person, 12:26 a.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 14 — Fraud, 9:55 a.m. Wildwood Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 14 — Public intoxication, 2:08 p.m. 26000 block of Hwy. 243. Arrest made.

• Sept. 14 — Suspicious circumstance, 7:47 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 15 — Follow-up, 12:18 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 15 — Fraud, 3:36 p.m. 54000 block of Pine Crest Ave. Report taken.

• Sept. 15 — Alarm call, 4:04 p.m. Cedar St. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 16 — Prowler, 12:57 a.m. Delano Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 16 — Public assist, 3:50 p.m. 55000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 17 — Shots fired, 7:38 p.m. 54000 block of S. Circle Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 17 — Public disturbance, 10:52 p.m. 25000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Mountain Center

• Sept. 14 — Public assist, 9:58 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 15 — Battery, 11:59 a.m. 29000 block of Hwy. 243. Report taken.

Pine Cove

• Sept. 12 — Noise complaint, 8:20 a.m. Pineavista Dr. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 17 — Alarm call, 3:54 p.m. Sylvan Wy. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 17 — Noise complaint, 10:41 p.m. 23000 block of Hwy. 243. Handled by deputy.

Pine Meadows/Garner Valley

• Sept. 16 — Shots fired, 10:23 p.m. 59000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 17 — Alarm call 9:28 a.m. Indian Hill Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 17 — Noise complaint, 2:47 p.m. Penrod Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

Poppet Flats/Twin Pines

• Sept. 11 — Off road vehicle, 3:41 a.m. 46000 block of Poppet Flats Rd. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 12 — Follow-up, 5:20 p.m. Address withheld. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 16 — Vehicle code violation, 8:02 a.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 17 — Area check, 8:19 a.m. Canyon Rd. Handled by deputy.

San Bernardino National Forest

• Sept. 13 — Shots fired, 6:29 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 16 — Petty theft, 12:28 p.m. Address undefined. Handled by deputy.

• Sept. 17 — Noise complaint, 10:50 p.m. 56000 block of E. Hwy. 74. Handled by deputy.