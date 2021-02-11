Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call Wednesday night, Feb. 10 at the 53000 block of Country Club Drive in Idyllwild to find 50-year-old Adrian David Denava, of Idyllwild, deceased. The incident occurred about 10 p.m.

The department said Denava “appeared to have been shot.” The suspect is Denava’s 24-year-old son Adrian Denava Jr, who was located and arrested after fleeing the area.

Contact Investigator Gonzales of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Atkinson of the Hemet Station at 951-791-3400, if you have any information as this is an active investigation.